Proposed 3-Team NBA Trade Lands Spurs a $215 Million Star to Join Wemby

The San Antonio Spurs good fortune continued by landing two picks inside the top 10 for the 2024 NBA draft. San Antonio is in search of a second star to pair with Victor Wembanyama.

The Spurs now hold the No. 4 and No. 8 picks which could allow San Antonio to find that player in the draft. It also opens up an opportunity for the Spurs to package these picks together in a potential trade.

One name that continues to be linked to the Spurs is Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young. Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey put together a potential three-team blockbuster trade proposal involving the Spurs, Hawks and Oklahoma City Thunder. Bailey’s proposal has the Spurs maintaining their two lottery picks, but there are some moving parts with this trade pitch.

San Antonio lands Young and Thunder point guard Josh Giddey as part of the deal. The Hawks hit the reset button on their star guard and snag Keldon Johnson as well as Kenrich Williams.

Atlanta also receives back their 2026 first rounder and a 2027 pick swap that were sent to San Antonio as part of the Dejounte Murray deal. Finally, the Hawks also receive a 2029 first-round pick in the trade.

The Thunder secure Zach Collins, Garrison Mathews and a 2030 first-round pick as they help facilitate this blockbuster trade. There are some question marks as to whether this is enough for Oklahoma City to deal Giddey.

Let’s take a look at the ramifications of this trade proposal for the Spurs, Hawks and Thunder.

Spurs Rumors: Wemby Intrigued by Idea of Playing With Hawks Star Trae Young

Rumors are floating around that Wemby and his camp are “intrigued” by the thought of playing alongside with Trae Young. "I will say I've talked to people who know Wemby who have indicated he is at least intrigued by that idea.” via @espn_macmahon pic.twitter.com/BR5VkZe2pO — 🦉 Lakers Vino (@VinoUncorked) May 13, 2024

The major storyline here is pairing Young with Wembanyama. ESPN’s Tim McMahon reported that Wemby is intrigued by potentially playing with Young.

The lob opportunities with this duo would be endless, and it is an added bonus that San Antonio also adds Giddey in this deal. Young’s five-year, $215 million contract is slated to run through the 2026-27 season.

“For the Spurs, this deal is all about making life a little easier for Victor Wembanyama, who’s already proved himself readier to compete at the highest level than just about anyone could’ve expected in Year 1,” Bailey wrote in a May 13, 2024 story titled, “1 Trade for Every 2024 NBA Draft Lottery Team.”

“… Even with all his defensive flaws, Young is one of the game’s most dynamic offensive engines and pick-and-roll playmakers. He’d get Wemby multiple wide-open looks, including at the rim, every game. Taking a flyer on Josh Giddey could give San Antonio one of the most playmaking-heavy lineups in the league, too. And his lack of outside shooting could be masked by Young and Wembanyama’s volume from out there.”

Hawks Rumors: There Is NBA Buzz Around Atlanta Exploring Trades for Trae Young

One caveat, Young does appear to be a traditional fit for Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich. The Hawks face a decision on potentially choosing between Young or Murray to build around for the future. Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fisher reported that there is increasing buzz that the Hawks will explore trading Young this offseason.

“Atlanta was already widely anticipated to be one of the more active teams of the offseason, having explored the trade market for All-Star point guard Dejounte Murray prior to February’s trade deadline, league sources told Yahoo Sports,” Fisher detailed in a May 12 article titled, “The big lottery moves of Atlanta, Houston add another layer of offseason intrigue.”

“And there’s a growing belief among rival teams that this summer will also put All-Star Trae Young on the league’s trade block. Perhaps Atlanta will look to attach the top pick to one of those players in their upcoming trade conversations.”