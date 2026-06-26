New York Knicks Star Named Top Trade Target for San Antonio Spurs

The New York Knicks bested the San Antonio Spurs in five games in the 2026 NBA Finals. Even though the Finals ended a couple of weeks ago, the loss still stings for Spurs fans.

One way for the Spurs to extract some revenge on the Knicks would be to steal a key contributor from them over the offseason.

OG Anunoby Named Top Trade Target for San Antonio Spurs

Bleacher Report’s Grant Hughes recently named Knicks star forward OG Anunoby as a top trade target for the Spurs this summer. Anunoby still has three years remaining on his current contract with the Knicks, so a trade is the only way that San Antonio could hope to land him in the near future.

From Hughes:

Were the Spurs to aim higher, OG Anunoby would improve the roster even more. He’d come at an extremely high cost and might not be attainable from a Knicks team that wouldn’t want to improve the squad it just beat in the Finals, which is why he slots behind [Trey] Murphy. Anunoby is the superior player, but would be a highly implausible get.

Now, the Knicks trading Anunoby immediately after he helped lead them to the NBA title is extremely unlikely, and there has been basically no speculation that they plan to do so. So, we can basically count this out from happening, barring a shocking development in New York.

Matissse Thybulle Is a Much More Realistic Target for Spurs

Hughes also named veteran forward Matisse Thybulle as an offseason target for San Antonio, and his acquisition would be much more realistic than Anunoby’s. Thybulle is a free agent this offseason, and he’ll likely be available for a reasonable rate. As a versatile wing defender, Thybulle would fit in well with the Spurs.

“Lastly, we’re going deeper down the free-agent rankings by listing Matisse Thybullel” Hughes wrote. “Availability has been an issue over the last two seasons, but the disruptive forward was mostly healthy prior to 2024 and would bring one of the highest steal rates in modern NBA history to a defense whose back line (Victor Wembanyama) encourages maximum perimeter risk-taking.”

This story will be updated.