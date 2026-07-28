San Antonio Spurs Named Potential Landing Spot for Four-Time NBA Champion

The San Antonio Spurs made it all the way to the NBA Finals last season, but they ultimately fell short of the ultimate goal.

Perhaps adding a player with ample championship experience could help get them over the hump.

San Antonio Spurs Named Potential Landing Spot for Draymond Green

The Spurs were recently listed as a top potential landing spot for veteran free agent forward Draymond Green in NBA free agency by Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale.

Green is widely expected to return to the Golden State Warriors on a new deal in free agency. However, if he decides to test the waters elsewhere, the Spurs could make sense as a potential destination, as Green’s defensive versatility could fit in well in San Antonio.

“Draymond Green is totally going back to the Golden State Warriors. He declined his player option to increase the team’s flexibility as it recruited LeBron James, not so that he could leave,” Favale wrote.

“But! In the event Green wants a more realistic chance at another ring, the Spurs could certainly use someone who augments an already-terrifying defense. His shooting warts aren’t much of an issue with Victor Wembanyama spacing the floor. And unlike San Antonio’s other 4s, Green can slide up to the 5 when Wemby sits if head coach Mitch Johnson wants to break away from Luke Kornet arrangements.”

For Warriors fans, seeing Green play in any other uniform would be strange and probably pretty jarring. Luckily, it doesn’t sound like something that they’ll seriously have to worry about.

Draymond Green Expected to Re-Sign with Golden State Warriors

According to a recent report from Joe Vardon and David Aldridge of The Athletic, Green is expected to re-sign Green to a deal in the $28 million range.

From The Athletic:

Green even opted out of his contract at the 11th hour to give the Warriors maximum flexibility to sign James and to perhaps trade Butler for Anthony Davis, but “it happened without any indication that it would happen,” a team source said. The Warriors are now expected to re-sign Green to roughly the same dollar amount — nearly $28 million — of the player’s option he declined last month.

Basically the entire NBA was on pause until LeBron James made a decision regarding his future. Now that that decision has been made, we’ll likely start to see the other dominos start to fall, including Green.