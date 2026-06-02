San Antonio Spurs Predicted to Retain Key Contributor in Free Agency

Right now, the full attention of the San Antonio Spurs is on their upcoming NBA Finals matchup with the New York Knicks.

After the series though, that attention will ultimately turn to free agency, where the Spurs could have some difficult decisions to make.

Spurs Predicted to Retain Harrison Barnes in Free Agency

One player that the Spurs will have to make a decision on is veteran forward Harrison Barnes, who is headed for unrestricted free agency.

Barnes has spent the past two seasons in San Antonio as a valuable veteran voice in a relatively young locker room, and the Spurs could want to keep him around in that role, even though his playing time has dropped dramatically during San Antonio’s current playoff run.

In a recent article for Bleacher Report, Grant Hughes predicted that the Spurs will bring back Barnes, 34, in free agency, albeit at a reduced rate. Barnes is making $19 million with the Spurs this season.

“At the same time, Barnes’ age and declining production won’t make him a hot commodity on the market. Perhaps more importantly, his experience and value as a locker-room sage still matter to a young Spurs team that clearly puts an emphasis on having some adults in the room,” Hughes wrote.

“Mason Plumlee isn’t on the team because the Spurs crave his on-court production. Ditto for Bismack Biyombo and Kelly Olynyk. It’s possible San Antonio will prioritize keeping one of those three big men, which it could do on the cheap. But none of them can play in a rotation anymore, while Barnes is still a good enough shooter to warrant spot minutes. That’ll tip the scales in his favor, and Barnes should be back on a discounted deal.”

San Antonio Spurs’ 2026 Free Agency Outlook

In addition to Barnes, the Spurs have several other players headed for free agency over the offseason. Like Barnes, Bismack Biyombo, Kelly Olynyk, Mason Plumlee, Lindy Waters III and Jordan McLaughlin will all also be unrestricted free agents.

Meanwhile, two-way players Harrison Ingram and David Jones-Garcia will both be restricted free agents, meaning the Spurs will get an opportunity to match any outside offers.

Lastly, Julian Champagnie has a $3 million team option for next season that will almost assuredly be picked up by the Spurs.