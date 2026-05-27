San Antonio Spurs Star Calls Out Officials After Game 5 Loss to Thunder

At least one San Antonio Spurs player wasn’t necessarily happy with the officiating during San Antonio’s 127-114 Game 5 loss in the Western Conference finals to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night.

The Spurs now sit just one game away from elimination, and one Spurs star had a bone to pick with the referees after the fifth game of the series.

Spurs’ Stephon Castle Calls Out Officials Following Game 5 Loss to Thunder

During his media availability following the Spurs’ Game 5 loss, Stephon Castle made it clear that he thinks the Thunder are afforded the opportunity to play a more physical style of basketball than the Spurs are.

“Trying to play through it is tough. I just think the way they guard, how physical they are, we don’t get that same luxury to be able to play as physical on the other end at times,” Castle said. “Offensively, I think we do a good job of screening and playing through it. I think we create a lot of advantages, but I think we missed a lot of open shots tonight.”

The free throw disparity in Game 5 wasn’t too crazy, as the Thunder attempted 38 free throws compared to 32 for San Antonio. But, Castle clearly feels that things weren’t called evenly and he’s entitled to his opinion.

Complaints about Thunder’s Physicality Are Nothing New

These type of complaints against the Thunder are nothing new. In fact, players and coaches from across the league’s landscape have been complaining about the Thunder getting a favorable whistle for years now.

Last February, Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch explained why playing against Oklahoma City is so frustrating, and he had basically the exact same complaint as Castle: That the Thunder get away with playing very physical defense while their opponents aren’t afforded that same opportunity.

“It’s so frustrating to play this team because they foul a ton. They really do. They foul, they foul all the time,” Finch said at the time. “And then you can’t really touch Shai. It’s a very frustrating thing, and it takes a lot of mental toughness to play through it.”

The Spurs are on the brink of elimination, so while likely very frustrating, they simply can’t afford to focus too much on the officiating moving forward in the conference finals. They need to focus on what they can control, which is their own play and effort. If they can do that, perhaps they’ll be able to extend their season.