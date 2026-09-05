Spurs Have Secret Weapon Against Thunder In Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s Ex-Coach

The San Antonio Spurs and the Oklahoma City Thunder are expected to be the Western Conference’s most riveting rivalry in the next few years.

This offseason, the Spurs quietly secured a secret weapon against the Thunder by hiring two-time NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s former head coach.

Spurs Hired Secret Weapon Against OKC Thunder

Two months ago, the Spurs hired Billy Donovan as their lead assistant coach for head coach Mitch Johnson. Donovan coached Gilgeous-Alexander during his first year with the Thunder in 2019.

Donovan oversaw SGA’s first year of development in OKC in a lead by Chris Paul, Dennis Schroder, Danilo Gallinari, and Steven Adams.

Donovan is coming off a six-year stint with the Chicago Bulls, the team he coached following his five-year stint with the Thunder, where he once coached Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, Victor Oladipo, Serge Ibaka, Paul George and Carmelo Anthony.

Donovan replaced Sean Sweeney, who left to become the head coach of the Orlando Magic, on the Spurs’ staff.

A Hall of Famer, Donovan brings extensive experience, including 20 seasons at the collegiate level, where he won back-to-back NCAA national championships with the Florida Gators in 2006 and 2007.

How Billy Donovan Joined The San Antonio Spurs

Billy Donovan had been linked with other teams after leaving the Chicago Bulls, but when the Spurs organization called Donovan, it was a no-brainer decision for him.

According to Donovan in his interview with WCJB TV20 News, the Spurs called him during the NBA Playoffs, in which the team took down the Thunder in the Western Conference Finals and advanced to the NBA Finals, where they lost to the eventual NBA champions New York Knicks.

“San Antonio had called during the playoffs there was some thought that they may lose some staff members, and I didn’t really know what to think of it, but after talking to Mitch Johnson, the head coach, who I have a lot of respect for, I’m just hoping that in some way I can help and bring value,” Donovan said.

Donovan is expected to help refine the Spurs’ half-court offense, create better scoring opportunities, and maximize players like Victor Wembanyama.

Donovan’s experience provides valuable leadership and strategic support to a young coaching staff and roster.

“The one thing I am starting to realize more and more, every time I go somewhere, I’m now the oldest guy, and that was never really the case. But that’s happening, and I’m hopeful that I’m helpful in some way.” “I love the game, and they’ve obviously had an unbelievable season. I think Mitch and his staff have done a great job, and I love being a part of the competition,” Donovan said.

Donovan added that he is excited to see himself on the sidelines of the Spurs, who are seen to be one of the biggest championship contenders next season.

“I’ve been a head coach since I was 28, and I’ve been fortunate to have so many coaches help and mentor me along the way, so maybe this is just a way of giving back. What the future holds I can’t tell you, but the people in San Antonio have been gracious and accommodating about it, so I’m very excited about it, and hopefully I can bring some value and help.” Donovan said.

The Spurs will be running back the same group that steered them to the NBA Finals last season headlined by Victor Wembanyama, Dylan Harper, Stephon Castle, and De’Aaron Fox.