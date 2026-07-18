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Spurs’ Dylan Harper Receives Major Update Regarding Role for Next Season

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SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - JUNE 03: Dylan Harper #2 of the San Antonio Spurs reacts during the second quarter against the New York Knicks in Game One of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center on June 03, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Rookie guard Dylan Harper was excellent for the San Antonio Spurs throughout the playoffs, and especially in the NBA Finals against the New York Knicks. In that series, Harper was arguably San Antonio’s second-best player behind star center Victor Wembanyama.

As a result, there has been some serious speculation that Harper would be elevated to a starting spot in the Spurs’ rotation next season, but it doesn’t sound like that will be the case.

Dylan Harper Expected to Come off the Bench for San Antonio Spurs Next Season

Dylan Harper

GettySAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – JUNE 13: Dylan Harper #2 of the San Antonio Spurs dribbles against the New York Knicks during the second quarter in Game Five of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center on June 13, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

According to Jared Weiss of The Athletic, Harper is likely to remain in a reserve role next season as the Spurs don’t plan to trade starting guard De’Aaron Fox over the offseason. Fox signed a four-year, $229 deal with the Spurs last summer.

“There is also an understanding, according to those sources, that Fox is not tradeable on his contract at the moment, and rehabbing his value with a good playoff performance next season will be crucial to an inevitable backcourt succession plan. Castle is locked in as a starter, and though the three guards closed games together on occasion, it’s unlikely the Spurs would start all of them unless one of them becomes a knockdown shooter,” Weiss wrote.

“So while Harper showed enough flashes last season to eventually become a starter, it probably won’t happen next season unless Fox is willing to come off the bench. . . . It’s part of why people familiar with Harper’s thinking, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe team dynamics, acknowledge that he could have to take on a sixth-man role next season.”

Harper averaged 14.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.0 steals in 26.7 minutes per game for San Antonio in the postseason.

San Antonio Spurs Are Stuck with De’Aaron Fox

San Antonio Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox

GettyOKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA – MAY 30: De’aaron Fox #4 of the San Antonio Spurs during Game Seven of the NBA Western Conference Finals at Paycom Center on May 30, 2026 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

This is a tough situation for the Spurs. Harper certainly appears worthy of a starting spot, and not giving him one could potentially work to stunt his growth. However, the Spurs invested an enormous amount of money into Fox, as the extension he signed last summer doesn’t even kick in until next season.

The Spurs won’t be able to trade Fox given the sheer size of that albatross contract, but they also won’t want to bury a player making $50 million on the bench. So, they’re kind of stuck.

It will be interesting to see how Harper handles a second straight season of potentially coming off of the bench. It would certainly be understandable if he felt frustrated.

Michael Kaskey-Blomain Michael Kaskey-Blomain is an experienced sports media member covering the NBA and NFL for Heavy. He has been in the industry for well over a decade with previous stops including the Philadelphia Inquirer and CBS Sports. Michael also serves as a Philadelphia 76ers reporter and insider for ESPN 97.3 and an NBA and NFL contributor for The Sporting News. More about Michael Kaskey-Blomain

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Spurs’ Dylan Harper Receives Major Update Regarding Role for Next Season

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