Spurs Announce Key Decision For Game 3 Vs Thunder As Injury Updates Loom

The San Antonio Spurs are trotting out their ‘Fiesta’ t-shirts for fans at the Frost Bank Arena ahead of Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Spurs have brought out the Fiesta theme at multiple points during the 2026 NBA Playoffs, and heading into the crucial Game 3, arguably their most important matchup of the season, they are doing it once again.

Final injury updates to Dylan Harper and De’Aaron Fox loom for San Antonio ahead of Game 3, but the team has yet to announce official injury updates on either, as the status of the two point guards remains unclear shortly before tipoff.

Spurs Announce Key Decision For Game 3

In multiple videos posted by the Spurs and reporters at the Frost Bank Arena, the team confirmed they are doing the Fiesta theme for Game 3 on Friday night.

“Wear your shirts tonight Spurs Fam,” the team wrote on X.

“Another FIESTA will be taking place at a Spurs home playoff game,” NBA on NBC wrote on a social media post.

The Spurs have done the Fiesta theme in in a few games so far this postseason, in what is a nod to their notable style from the 1990s.

It began with Game 1 of the first round against the Portland Trail Blazers, a game they won. San Antonio then lost Game 2 despite having the same Fiesta theme t-shirts. In the conference semifinals against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Spurs used the Fiesta theme once again in Game 5, a matchup they won.

San Antonio is 2-1 in games using the Fiesta theme so far.

It’s a bit of a new move from the Spurs, but so far in the 2026 playoffs, when pulling out the Fiesta theme, it’s worked in their favor. San Antonio hopes that is once again the case in Game 3 against the Thunder in what is perhaps their most important matchup of the season up to this point.

De’Aaron Fox and Dylan Harper Injury Updates

Both Fox and Harper are dealing with injuries, and shortly before tipoff, their final statuses remain unknown.

Both are officially listed as questionable on the Spurs’ injury report, and the two points guards are expected to be game-time decisions for Friday night.

Fox is dealing with an ankle injury he picked up in the previous round, and has yet to play in the Conference Finals against Oklahoma City. He has been a game-time decision for Games 1 and 2, and that remains the case in Game 3.

As for Harper, he picked up an injury in the third quarter of Game 2, what many thought was a hamstring injury, and did not return. However, on the injury report, Harper was first listed as questionable with ‘adductor soreness,’ which was later confirmed by Shams Charania of ESPN, reporting that like Fox, he would be a game-time decision.

“San Antonio’s Dylan Harper will be a game-time decision tonight in Game 3 against the Oklahoma City Thunder after MRI showed an adductor injury, not a hamstring, sources tell ESPN. Harper is expected to go through his pregame routine to make a decision on his status,” the insider wrote in a post on X.

San Antonio has a clear injury report outside of those two, but if either is unable to play in Game 3, that could spell trouble, as Stephon Castle has had 20 turnovers in the first two games of the series as the team’s lead ball handler.

Until the Spurs announce final injury updates on Fox and Harper, their status for Game 3 is still up in the air.