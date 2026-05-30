Injury Status for Spurs’ De’Aaron Fox and Dylan Harper Ahead of Game 7

On Saturday night at 8:00pm Eastern Time (7:00pm Central, NBC/Peacock), the San Antonio Spurs will travel to Oklahoma City to take on the Thunder in a monumental Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals. The winner will advance to take on the New York Knicks in the NBA Finals, beginning Wednesday, June 3.

The Thunder already know they will be without a pair of starters in All-NBA G Jalen Williams and Oklahoma City’s second-leading playoff scorer, G Ajay Mitchell. Williams is dealing with a hamstring strain and made a brief appearance in Game 6, playing 10 minutes and looking out-of-sorts before being ruled out of Game 7 on Friday. Mitchell, meanwhile, hasn’t played since Game 3 with a calf injury.

The Spurs have been dealing with some injuries during the playoffs as well, notably to starting G De’Aaron Fox and rookie supercharged bench piece Dylan Harper. What are Fox and Harper’s status for San Antonio in Game 7?

San Antonio Spurs G De’Aaron Fox’s Game 7 Injury Status

In some great news for the Spurs, Fox isn’t even listed on the injury report for the Spurs anymore. Fox previously missed the first two games of the Western Conference Finals in Oklahoma City after suffering a high-ankle sprain in Game 6 of the Spurs’ series win over the Timberwolves.

Though Fox has clearly been hampered by said high-ankle sprain at times throughout this series with the Thunder, he hasn’t missed any more games.

In the playoffs, Fox is averaging 16.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 6.0 assists on 43.2 percent shooting from the floor and 29.9 percent from three. On the season, he averaged 18.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 6.2 assists on 48.6 percent from the floor and 33.2 percent from three.

Spurs G Dylan Harper’s Game 7 Injury Status

Much like Fox, Harper is no longer listed on the Spurs’ injury report ahead of Game 7. Harper suffered a hamstring injury of his own in San Antonio’s Game 3 home loss in the series, but he returned to play in Game 4 and hasn’t missed any games since.

In the playoffs, Harper is averaging 13.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.6 assists, all on 51.9 percent shooting from the floor and 34.1 percent from three. On the season, he averaged 11.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.9 assists on 50.5 percent from the floor and 34.3 percent from three.