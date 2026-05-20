Spurs Get Clearest Sign Yet of De’Aaron Fox’s Game 2 Status at Shootaround

The San Antonio Spurs may again be forced to prepare without one of their most important guards.

De’Aaron Fox remains a game-time decision for Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder, and early indications from shootaround did little to clarify his availability.

According to San Antonio Express-News reporter Tom Orsborn, Fox was present at Wednesday morning’s shootaround but did not participate in live shooting drills during the portion open to media. The update comes less than 10 hours before tipoff, reinforcing the uncertainty surrounding the veteran guard’s ankle injury.

Spurs coach Mitch Johnson reiterated that Fox’s status would likely come down to a last-minute call.

De’Aaron Fox Injury Update Clouds Spurs’ Rotation

Fox has been dealing with a lingering ankle issue that sidelined him for Game 1, where the Spurs pulled out a dramatic double-overtime victory on the road. While his presence at shootaround is a positive sign, his limited activity suggests he may still be working through discomfort.

Fox’s ankle issue dates back to the Western Conference Semifinals, when he exited to the locker room in the second quarter of Game 6 against Minnesota. Although he returned to start the second half of that game, the injury has lingered.

The 28-year-old guard was ultimately ruled out for Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals — a 122-115 double-overtime victory for San Antonio — and is officially listed as questionable for Game 2.

Johnson has made it clear that the team is relying heavily on Fox’s own feel for his body.

“He will or he won’t,” Johnson said. “Between games, he’ll do everything he can, which is mostly rest, and then get treatment. I trust him more than even medical or anything else. So he’ll tell us.”

Mitch Johnson says he’s still unsure whether De'Aaron Fox will play tonight against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 2. Sounds like it’ll likely come down to a game-time decision depending on how Fox’s sore ankle is feeling. https://t.co/PxENE7WPrG pic.twitter.com/nH4MGYUtsn — SpursRΞPORTΞR (@SpursReporter) May 20, 2026

That approach leaves San Antonio in a familiar position — preparing two game plans depending on Fox’s availability.

Stephon Castle, Harper Key If Fox Sits Again

If Fox is unable to play, the Spurs will again lean on their younger backcourt to carry the load.

Stephon Castle, last season’s Rookie of the Year, delivered one of the most demanding performances of his young career in Game 1. He finished with 17 points, 11 assists and six rebounds in 49 minutes, orchestrating the offense despite heavy defensive pressure. While he committed 11 turnovers, his ability to generate scoring opportunities — particularly for Victor Wembanyama — proved decisive.

Harper also stepped into a larger role in Fox’s absence, providing stability and playmaking as a starter. His ability to manage tempo and defend Oklahoma City’s backcourt will again be critical if Fox remains sidelined.

Spurs Look to Maintain Momentum in Game 2

San Antonio enters Game 2 with momentum after stealing home-court advantage in Oklahoma City. The Spurs are now 5-1 against the Thunder this season, a trend that underscores their growing confidence in the matchup.

Still, the Thunder are expected to respond with urgency, making Fox’s availability even more significant.

Whether Fox suits up or not, the Spurs have already shown they can adapt. But against a top-seeded Oklahoma City team desperate to even the series, having their veteran guard available could be the difference between taking full control and heading back to San Antonio with a split.

Game 2 is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET.