Spurs Coach Mitch Johnson Delivers New Concerning De’Aaron Fox Injury Update Ahead of Game 2

The San Antonio Spurs still don’t have clarity on De’Aaron Fox’s status, and that uncertainty is beginning to loom larger heading into Game 2 of the Western Conference finals.

Coach Mitch Johnson offered little reassurance when asked if Fox, who missed Game 1 with a sore ankle, would be available.

“No idea,” Johnson said. “He will or he won’t.”

Mitch Johnson says he’s still unsure whether De'Aaron Fox will play tonight against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 2. Sounds like it’ll likely come down to a game-time decision depending on how Fox’s sore ankle is feeling. https://t.co/PxENE7WPrG pic.twitter.com/nH4MGYUtsn — SpursRΞPORTΞR (@SpursReporter) May 20, 2026

De’Aaron Fox Injury Update Leaves Spurs Without Clear Timeline

Fox has been limited to rest and treatment between games, with Johnson indicating the decision will ultimately come down to how the veteran guard feels closer to tipoff.

“Between games, he’ll do everything he can, which is mostly rest, and then get treatment,” Johnson said. “I have no input on it, because I trust him more than even medical or anything else. So he’ll tell us.”

The lack of a defined timeline places added pressure on the Spurs to once again adjust on the fly in a series where margins are already thin.

Spurs Win Game 1 Without De’Aaron Fox vs Thunder

San Antonio managed without Fox in Game 1, rallying for a 122-115 double-overtime victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder to take an early series lead.

But replicating that formula may prove more difficult with Oklahoma City expected to adjust after seeing San Antonio’s reshuffled rotation.

Victor Wembanyama carried the primary scoring burden in the opener, while the Spurs leaned heavily on their backcourt depth to stabilize the offense.

Dylan Harper Makes NBA Playoff History in Expanded Role

Dylan Harper, starting in place of Fox, delivered one of the most significant performances of his young career.

Harper became just the second rookie in NBA history to record at least 20 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and five steals in a playoff game, joining Magic Johnson. He also recorded seven steals, the most by a rookie in a conference finals game since steals were first officially tracked in 1973-74.

His ability to control the pace and initiate the offense helped steady the Spurs during extended minutes against an aggressive Thunder defense.

If Fox is unavailable again in Game 2, Harper is expected to remain in the starting lineup and continue handling primary ballhandling duties — this time against a defense with a full game’s worth of adjustments.

Stephon Castle Steps Up Again as Primary Playmaker

Stephon Castle, last season’s Rookie of the Year, also played a critical role in the Game 1 win.

Castle finished with 17 points, six rebounds and 11 assists across 49 minutes, taking on increased playmaking responsibilities in Fox’s absence. His ability to organize the offense and find Wembanyama in key stretches proved vital, particularly in overtime.

However, San Antonio’s expanded roles came with challenges, including turnover issues that could become more costly as the series progresses.

Game 2 Outlook Hinges on De’Aaron Fox Availability

For now, the Spurs are preparing for both scenarios — with and without their All-Star guard — knowing that the margin for error is unlikely to be as forgiving again.

Game 2 is set for Wednesday night, with Fox’s status expected to be determined closer to tipoff.

Whether he returns or remains sidelined, his availability could significantly shape the direction of the series.