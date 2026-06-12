NBA Makes Major Announcement Before Spurs’ Must-Win Game 5

The NBA announced Friday that the San Antonio Spurs’ stunning collapse in Game 4 of the 2026 NBA Finals against the New York Knicks and has become the most-viewed NBA game ever across social media, underscoring the unprecedented attention surrounding one of the league’s most dramatic championship series.

The announcement comes less than 24 hours before Game 5 tips off Saturday night in San Antonio, where the Knicks will attempt to secure their first NBA championship since 1973.

According to NBA, Game 4 generated more than 3 billion social media views and counting, making it the most-viral NBA game on social platforms in league history.

The milestone adds another chapter to a Finals matchup that has captivated basketball fans worldwide.

Knicks-Spurs NBA Finals Sets Social Media Record

The NBA revealed that the Finals have already generated 8 billion social media views and counting, surpassing the previous league record of 6.2 billion views established during the 2025 NBA Finals.

League officials also noted that NBA-related topics trended as the No. 1 worldwide topic on X for eight consecutive hours following Wednesday’s thriller.

Additionally, the Game 4 recap became the most-viewed game recap in NBA YouTube history.

The announcement highlights how the series has transcended traditional television audiences and become a global social media phenomenon.

Historic Game 4 Fueled Massive Fan Engagement

The record-setting engagement was fueled by one of the most memorable games in NBA Finals history.

The Knicks erased a 29-point deficit before stunning the Spurs 107-106 on OG Anunoby’s game-winning tip-in with 1.2 seconds remaining.

The comeback marked the largest rally in an NBA Finals game during the modern play-by-play era.

Jalen Brunson scored 36 points, while Anunoby delivered the defining sequence in the closing seconds. First, he blocked De’Aaron Fox’s transition layup attempt. Moments later, he followed Brunson’s missed three-pointer with the winning basket.

The dramatic finish immediately generated millions of reactions across social media platforms, helping drive the record-breaking numbers.

Knicks, Spurs Deliver One of Most Competitive Finals Ever

The social media explosion reflects the competitiveness of the series.

According to NBA data, each of the first four games has been within four points in the final minute of regulation. The last NBA Finals to begin with four such games was in 1973, when the Knicks defeated the Los Angeles Lakers to win the franchise’s most recent championship.

The series has featured elite performances from Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Victor Wembanyama, De’Aaron Fox and rookie Dylan Harper.

Meanwhile, road teams won each of the first three games before New York finally defended home court in Game 4.

That combination of star power, drama and unpredictability has helped transform the Finals into must-watch viewing around the globe.

Game 5 Carries Massive Stakes

The attention is expected to intensify Saturday night.

New York enters Game 5 holding a 3-1 series lead and needing one victory to capture its first NBA title in 53 years.

The Spurs, meanwhile, face elimination and must win to extend the series and force a Game 6 back at Madison Square Garden.

Regardless of the outcome, the NBA has already secured a major victory off the court.

With billions of views, record-setting engagement and worldwide interest, the Knicks-Spurs Finals have become one of the most successful digital events in league history.

Now the focus shifts back to the court, where another dramatic chapter could be waiting.

Game 5 tips off Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.