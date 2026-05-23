Spurs Get More Good News After Harper, Fox Update as Thunder Lose Key Star

The San Antonio Spurs caught a significant break just before Game 3 of the Western Conference finals, as the Oklahoma City Thunder will be without one of their most important players.

Jalen Williams has been ruled out for Game 3 due to a recurring left hamstring injury, ESPN insider Shams Charania reported Friday, removing a key two-way threat from Oklahoma City’s lineup as the series shifts to San Antonio.

The update comes at a pivotal moment with the series tied at 1-1 and gives the Spurs a clearer path as they look to seize momentum on their home floor.

Spurs Catch Break as Jalen Williams Ruled Out

The absence of Williams represents a major development for San Antonio.

The Thunder forward has been a central piece of Oklahoma City’s success, providing scoring, playmaking and defensive versatility alongside back-to-back MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Williams returned in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals and showed no signs of limitation, finishing with 26 points and seven rebounds in 37 minutes during a double-overtime loss. His ability to create offense and defend elite matchups — including extended stretches against Victor Wembanyama — has been critical to Oklahoma City’s identity.

Without him, the Thunder lose one of their most reliable secondary creators and perimeter defenders.

Recurring Hamstring Injury Forces Thunder Adjustment

Williams’ absence stems from a recurring hamstring issue that has followed him throughout the season.

The latest setback — occurring less than a month after a prior left hamstring strain — forced him out of Game 2 and ultimately led to the decision to sideline him for Game 3.

Soft-tissue injuries often require cautious management, particularly in the playoffs, where the risk of aggravation is heightened.

For Oklahoma City, that means leaning even more heavily on its depth in a high-stakes matchup.

Thunder Depth Tested Again Without Williams

The Thunder have shown resilience without Williams, but his absence remains difficult to replicate.

In Game 2, Oklahoma City leaned on its bench to even the series, with players like Cason Wallace stepping into expanded roles.

Ajay Mitchell is also expected to be available despite a late-game injury scare in Game 2. Mitchell previously filled in effectively when Williams missed time in earlier rounds, averaging 22.5 points, 6.0 assists and 3.0 rebounds during the Thunder’s second-round sweep of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Still, replacing Williams’ two-way impact presents a different challenge.

Spurs Reinforcements Add to Advantage

While Oklahoma City loses a key contributor, San Antonio is trending in the opposite direction.

Both De’Aaron Fox and Dylan Harper have been cleared to play after entering Game 3 as game-time decisions, providing a major boost to the Spurs’ backcourt.

Fox returns after missing the first two games with a high right ankle sprain, while Harper overcame a right adductor issue suffered in Game 2.

Their availability significantly stabilizes San Antonio’s rotation and eases the burden on last season’s Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle.

Game 3 Momentum Swings Toward San Antonio

With Williams sidelined and both Fox and Harper available, the balance of Game 3 shifts noticeably in the Spurs’ favor.

The series has already been tightly contested through two games, but the latest injury developments create a clear contrast between the teams’ trajectories.

For the Spurs, the opportunity is clear: capitalize on improved health and home-court advantage.

For the Thunder, the challenge is equally clear: find a way to maintain their identity without one of their most impactful players.

In a series this tight, those differences could prove decisive.