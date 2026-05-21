Spurs Get Good News After Concerning Thunder Injury Update

The San Antonio Spurs may have caught a timely break in the Western Conference finals, even as their own injury concerns continue to mount.

Oklahoma City Thunder star Jalen Williams is now considered day-to-day with a recurring left hamstring injury, according to NBA insider Shams Charania, introducing fresh uncertainty for a Thunder team that just evened the series.

The update comes after Williams exited Game 2 and did not return in Oklahoma City’s 122-113 win, a result that tied the series at 1-1 heading into Game 3 in San Antonio.

Williams is officially listed as questionable for Friday’s game.

For the Spurs, the development could significantly shift the trajectory of the series.

Jalen Williams Injury Update Clouds Thunder Outlook

Williams, one of Oklahoma City’s most dynamic two-way players, has already battled hamstring issues throughout the postseason. He missed six games earlier in the playoffs with a strained left hamstring — the same injury now resurfacing.

Charania reported that Williams will be “evaluated day by day, game to game,” with his return dependent on how the hamstring responds to treatment.

The Thunder initially labeled the issue as “tightness,” but Williams was seen receiving treatment on the bench before heading to the locker room with a wrap on the back of his leg. He did not play in the second half.

Thunder coach Mark Daigneault offered little clarity postgame.

“He’s going to get checked out,” Daigneault said. “We’ll see where he’s at. We’ll update him accordingly.”

Williams had just returned in Game 1, scoring 26 points in a double-overtime loss. His absence in Game 2 removed a key secondary scorer alongside MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Spurs Dealing With Their Own Injury Questions

While Williams’ status looms large, San Antonio is far from fully healthy.

De’Aaron Fox is battling a high ankle sprain that has already forced him into a game-time decision role moving forward. Spurs coach Mitch Johnson acknowledged the severity of the injury, noting Fox would not typically be playing through it during the regular season.

“He’s just trying to play every day,” Johnson said. “It’s a tough injury… we just gotta make sure that he’s in a place that he can be out there and compete.”

Compounding matters, Dylan Harper is also questionable after suffering a right adductor soreness in Game 2, further thinning the Spurs’ perimeter rotation.

The combination leaves San Antonio walking a tightrope — balancing its own availability concerns while potentially benefiting from Oklahoma City’s misfortune.

Opportunity Emerging for Spurs in Game 3

Despite the injuries, the Spurs have already shown they can compete at a high level in the series. San Antonio took Game 1 on the road and pushed Oklahoma City before fading late in Game 2.

If Williams is limited or sidelined, it could ease defensive pressure on San Antonio’s backcourt and reduce Oklahoma City’s offensive versatility — particularly in transition and secondary playmaking.

Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander acknowledged the impact Williams’ absence could have.

“Obviously, if we don’t have him, it hurts,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “No matter how good your team is, losing a guy like that hurts.”

For the Spurs, that reality could open the door — especially with the series shifting to San Antonio for a pivotal Game 3.

Series Hinges on Health Moving Forward

Ultimately, the Western Conference finals may come down to which team can better manage its injuries.

The Spurs are hoping Fox can return and play through pain, while awaiting clarity on Harper’s status. Meanwhile, the Thunder must now navigate uncertainty surrounding one of their most important players.

In a series already defined by swings, the latest injury update adds another layer of unpredictability and potentially, a critical edge for San Antonio at just the right time.