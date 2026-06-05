Spurs vs. Knicks NBA Finals Game 2: Preview, Predictions & How to Watch

The San Antonio Spurs are hosting the New York Knicks in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Friday night (June 5). The game will be televised on ABC and tips at 8:30pm Eastern Time (7:30pm Central). The Knicks took Game 1 on Wednesday, 105-95, behind Jalen Brunson’s 30-point night.

The Knicks’ win moves them to the slight betting favorites in the series, but the Finals are far from over. With a win tonight, the Spurs would tie the series heading to New York for the next two games. A loss, however, would put them down 2-0 — and heading on the road in a desperate spot.

San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks NBA Finals Game 2 Preview

Neither teams’ superstar shot the ball particularly well in Game 1. Despite scoring 30 points, Brunson was just 12-31 from the floor and 2-9 from three, while Spurs C Victor Wembanyama had a double-double with 26 points and 12 rebounds — though he, too, struggled from the floor (just 6-21).

Both defenses made their impact on the game felt, and Game 2 likely swings on which offense is better able to adjust. Physicality was the name of the game, and the Knicks were better able to weather the storm in Game 1, particularly in a big third quarter. If the Spurs want to get back in the win column, they need to step up on the offensive end while maintaining their defensive intensity.

Wembanyama was limited in part due to exceptional defense from Karl-Anthony Towns. That’s not a sentence often written, but Towns used his size and length to make Wembanyama uncomfortable, and he had help from New York’s wings to crowd Wembanyama out whenever he caught the ball. That matchup might decide every game of the entire series, and San Antonio needs a big Wemby game now more than ever.

Spurs vs. Knicks NBA Finals Game 2 Prediction

Like all games in this series, I expect Game 2 to come down to the final few minutes. These teams both want to play physical, tough defense and play inside-out on offense by attacking the rim and kicking out to open shooters when needed.

I think the Spurs get it done by a thin margin in Game 2, evening the series at 1-1 heading back to New York. San Antonio’s defense was elite for two and a half quarters in Game 1, and it took a legendary Brunson performance in the fourth to pull out that win. He’s capable of that any given night, but the Spurs will be focusing hard to slow him down tonight, and Wembanyama isn’t going to go 6-21 from the floor in two straight games.

NBA Finals Game 2 Prediction: Spurs 103, Knicks 99