Spurs Teammate Reveals Concerning De’Aaron Fox News Just Before Game 2

The San Antonio Spurs are still waiting on clarity surrounding De’Aaron Fox’s status — and, as of Wednesday, that uncertainty extends inside their own locker room.

With Game 2 of the Western Conference finals approaching, Spurs forward Keldon Johnson said the team has not received any update on whether Fox will be available, reinforcing the star guard’s designation as a true game-time decision.

“We haven’t heard anything,” Johnson said, via Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News. “A huge piece to what we’ve been doing throughout the regular season and playoffs, so hopefully we have him back… We’ll see. We’re on the same time as y’all (reporters). We haven’t heard anything.”

De’Aaron Fox Injury Update Clouds Spurs’ Game 2 Plans

Fox, 28, has been managing lingering right ankle soreness since the Western Conference semifinals. He exited Game 6 against the Minnesota Timberwolves before returning in the second half, but the injury ultimately sidelined him for Game 1 of the conference finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Despite his absence, the Spurs outlasted the Thunder in a double-overtime thriller, buying themselves time in the series. Still, Fox’s availability remains one of the defining storylines heading into Game 2.

Earlier in the day, Fox was present at shootaround but did not participate in shooting drills during the portion open to the media — a sign that his status remains uncertain. Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson reiterated Tuesday that Fox would be evaluated closer to tipoff, suggesting the decision may not come until pregame warmups.

Keldon Johnson Steps Up, But Spurs Still Need Fox

Johnson’s comments carry added weight following his Game 1 performance. The Spurs wing provided a spark off the bench, finishing with 13 points in 22 minutes while shooting 4-of-9 from the field and 3-of-6 from three-point range.

His production helped stabilize San Antonio’s rotation in a physically demanding contest, but Johnson made clear that replacing Fox is not a long-term solution.

Fox has been central to the Spurs’ postseason success, providing elite speed, downhill pressure and late-game shot creation. Without him, San Antonio has relied more heavily on ball movement and defensive intensity — a formula that proved effective in Game 1 but may be difficult to sustain over the course of a series.

Dylan Harper Emerges as Key Piece in Fox’s Absence

In Fox’s absence, rookie guard Dylan Harper delivered one of the most complete performances of his young career. Harper finished Game 1 with 24 points, 11 rebounds, seven steals and six assists across 47 minutes, taking on expanded responsibilities on both ends of the floor.

His emergence gives the Spurs a viable contingency plan if Fox is unable to go, but the team’s ceiling remains tied to the All-Star guard’s health.

San Antonio’s offense operates at a different level with Fox orchestrating the attack, particularly against an Oklahoma City defense built on length and pressure.

Game 2 Decision Expected to Come Down to Final Moments

For now, the Spurs remain in a holding pattern.

Johnson’s admission that players are “on the same time” as reporters highlights how tightly the organization is managing Fox’s situation. The cautious approach reflects both the severity of the injury and the stakes of the Western Conference finals.

Whether Fox returns or sits again, his status will likely be determined just minutes before tipoff — a scenario that continues to shape preparation for both teams.

As Game 2 approaches, the Spurs have proven they can win without him.

But to take control of the series, they may ultimately need him back on the floor.