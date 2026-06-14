‘Didn’t Deserve to Win’: Spurs’ Mitch Johnson Sends Strong Message After Knicks Win NBA Championship

The confetti has barely settled in New York. The Knicks just wrapped up their first championship since 1973.

On the Spurs side of the locker room, things felt very different. While New York celebrated, San Antonio sat with the weight of a series that slipped away, and their head coach had plenty to say about it.

Mitch Johnson Admits Spurs Were Not Ready To Win Title

Spurs coach Mitch Johnson sat down with reporters after the Game 5 loss, and he did not hold back. Speaking to reporters, shared by SNY Knicks, Johnson admitted his team simply was not good enough this time.

“Common threat is the loss of leads. It’s different, you know, by the nature of the game, but the simple consistencies, we didn’t deserve to win the games. There’s a lot of level of execution.”

Johnson did not stop there. He broke down exactly where games like that get away from a team, pointing out the small details that pile up over four quarters.

“There could be rebounding. There could be end of game details. There can be starting the game where you get the lead and then you don’t sustain that.”

He also put it in perspective, saying things like this happen during the regular season too. The only difference, he explained, is that everyone is watching during the finals.

“But NBA games alone, it happens during the regular season too. It’s just everything’s much more on stage during the finals when everybody’s watching. And we weren’t ready to win an NBA championship. The better team won. We did a lot of good things and we didn’t finish the job. And that’s what it is.”

What This Means For The Spurs Going Forward

For a Spurs team built around Victor Wembanyama, this finals run is still a big step forward. San Antonio went from missing the playoffs to reaching the championship round in just two seasons.

Wembanyama, De’Aaron Fox and the rest of the young roster now know what it takes to get this close. That kind of experience usually pays off for teams still on the rise.

Johnson was a Coach of the Year finalist this season, and his honesty after the loss showed a coach willing to own the result instead of pointing fingers at his players.

For the Knicks, the focus now turns to celebrating a title the franchise has waited fifty three years for, with Jalen Brunson taking home Finals MVP honors after a huge closing performance.

San Antonio fell short, but Johnson’s words showed a team that knows exactly where it stands. New York finally has its championship, and the Spurs carry this finals run into next season as fuel.