Spurs Will Break NBA Finals Record That Has Stood for 49 Years

The “ahead of schedule” San Antonio Spurs will enter the NBA Finals with the youngest nine-man core in history and the second-youngest Finals team based on weighted minutes played, per ESPN Research.

ESPN’s Anthony Slater noted that the Spurs are also the first-ever Finals team with their top two scorers — Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle — aged 22 or below.

“Victor Wembanyama and the young Spurs are attempting to crash the championship party far quicker than history suggested feasible.

“San Antonio just became the first Finals team with its two top scorers — Wembanyama and third-year guard Stephon Castle — age 22 or below and the second youngest Finals team based on weighted minutes played, according to ESPN Research.

“The 1977 Portland Trail Blazers were the youngest.”

Spurs beat writer Dusty Garza highlighted that the Spurs’ 9-man playoff rotation is the youngest core group of players to reach the NBA Finals.

Youngest NBA Champions Ever

However, in terms of the weighted age of overall minutes played, the 1976-77 Portland Trail Blazers, led by Bill Walton, still hold the record. The Spurs’ 9-man core will be technically younger in the NBA Finals (excluding early playoff minutes).

In the 21st century, the 2014-15 Golden State Warriors (26.393) remain the youngest championship team in terms of weighted age. Wemby’s Spurs (25 years, 20 days) will be a year younger if they beat the Knicks in the 2026 NBA Finals.

Championship Team Weighted Age (WAGE) 1. 1976-77 Portland Trail Blazers 24.199 2. 1955-56 Philadelphia Warriors 25.587 3. 1979-80 Los Angeles Lakers 25.710 4. 1954-55 Syracuse Nationals 25.867 5. 1951-52 Minneapolis Lakers 25.940 6. 1970-71 Milwaukee Bucks 26.049 7. 1974-75 Golden State Warriors 26.386 8. 2014-15 Golden State Warriors 26.393 9. 1952-53 Minneapolis Lakers 26.485 10. 1956-57 Boston Celtics 26.556

Spurs Stun Thunder to Advance

The Spurs benefitted from the Thunder missing their second- and third-best offensive weapons — Jalen Williams and AJ Mitchell — for a large chunk of the West Finals. However, Thunder’s core players refused to make excuses after their loss, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander conceding he lost to the better team.

“They’re young, they’re talented, well-coached, play the right way, play together, seems like they like each other,” SGA said, via ESPN’s Tim MacMahon.

“They have the makeup for sure. You don’t beat us without the makeup, and we’re here. They got the makeup to go get [a championship].”

Alex Caruso, though, highlighted that the Thunder were “unlucky” with injuries.

“In general, it’s hard to win one [championship], let alone go again, and it always takes a little bit of luck,” said the two-time NBA champion.

“We were unlucky. We were lucky last year. Our team was healthy the whole time outside of [Jalen Williams’] wrist, but he was able to play still. This year, losing those two guys, it changes the dynamic of the team, and then obviously, you’re playing a good opponent.”

Game 1 of the Knicks vs Spurs NBA Finals tips off at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The Spurs enter Game 1 as 4.5-point favorites and are favored to win the Finals. The Knicks, eyeing their first NBA title since 1973, are on a historic 11-game winning streak.