Spurs Refuse to Reveal Plans For Fox and Harper Before Game 3

The San Antonio Spurs refused to clarify their plans for De’Aaron Fox and Dylan Harper ahead of Friday night’s pivotal Game 3 against the Oklahoma City Thunder, fueling fresh speculation about both players’ roles in the Western Conference finals matchup.

With the series tied 1-1 and Game 3 shifting to San Antonio, the organization’s secrecy quickly became one of the biggest storylines surrounding the matchup.

Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reported Friday morning that the Spurs do not plan to disclose Fox or Harper’s status until just before tipoff. Both players are listed as questionable on the official NBA injury report issued at 2 p.m. ET. The league requires teams to submit injury designations, but those designations tell only part of the story. “Questionable” for both leaves a wide range of possibilities, from neither player suiting up to both taking the floor in a game the Spurs cannot afford to lose.

Fox has not appeared in a single minute of this series. The right ankle sprain that first sidelined him during San Antonio’s second-round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves lingered, worsened and ultimately kept him out of Games 1 and 2 in Oklahoma City. The Spurs designated him a game-time decision before Game 2 as well, and Fox even attended morning shootaround, raising expectations only for the team to rule him out hours later. ESPN‘s Shams Charania reported Thursday that Fox remains a game-time call for Game 3.

Fox and Harper Injury Updates Ahead of Game 3

The Harper situation developed later, but is also an important one. The 19-year-old guard, an All-Rookie First Team selection this season, stepped into Fox’s starting spot in Game 1 and delivered a standout performance, with 24 points, 11 rebounds, 6 assists and 7 steals. Then came Game 2, and two awkward falls in the third quarter changed everything.

By Thursday, the Spurs had designated Harper questionable with right adductor soreness, according to Sports Illustrated. The adductor muscle group runs along the inner thigh, and soreness there can restrict the lateral quickness and explosiveness that define Harper’s offensive game.

What the Spurs’ Injuries Mean for Victor Wembanyama

Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson addressed Fox’s situation after the Game 2 loss but offered no timeline. “He’s just trying to play every day,” Johnson said, as reported by Yahoo Sports. That statement captures the organization’s noncommittal posture on both players.

The weight of carrying this series has landed on Victor Wembanyama, with point guard Stephon Castle providing critical support. Castle has averaged 5.0 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game across the postseason, and his production across the first two games — 17 combined rebounds and assists in the opener, 13 more in Game 2 — helped the Spurs split in Oklahoma City while playing shorthanded.

But if Fox and Harper are both unavailable or operating at reduced capacity Friday, Castle’s burden grows significantly. Fox, 28, is San Antonio’s most experienced playoff guard and the stabilizing presence the team’s young core was built around. His absence has contributed to a turnover problem that produced 42 giveaways through two games, 20 of them by Castle alone.

Game 3 tips off at 8:30 p.m. ET at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio.