Spurs Roster: Carter Bryant Makes Strong Case for Bigger Role

Carter Bryant is making a case to be a normal rotational player on the Spurs roster. Against the Suns on October 14th, he had 16 points and hit four threes. With improved shooting and improved defense, his case for a lot more playing time is strong. The question becomes whether or not he can stay consistent.
Spurs Roster: Carter Bryant’s Preseason Performance
Against the Suns in 20 minutes, Bryant was able to get 16 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 blocks. He also attempted seven three-pointers and made four of them. Shooting is the biggest part, because last season he was very inconsistent shooting the three. In the game against Phoenix, he showed signs of Improvement.
The defensive side is something that he’s already known for. Even last season as a rookie, he was a really good defender. However, he did show some maturity on the defensive end and didn’t jump on pump fakes as much. His timing and reaction speed looked better as well.
Bryant’s Improved Shooting
Bryant worked a lot on his shooting over the summer to become a better three-point shooter. He claims to have worked out four to five times a day and made over 1,000 shots daily. This is big time for his improvement and gives him a chance at minutes. As a rookie, Bryant shot 33.5% from three. If he can improve on the percentage, he’ll find himself in the lineup a lot more this season.
Bryant’s Defense is the Key to More Minutes
Bryant is a player who can switch on every screen and defend multiple positions. He’s quick enough to stay with guards; he’s long enough to guard forwards, and he’s big and athletic enough to guard centers. He is also a very good rebounder with his size and athleticism.
Someone who can guard multiple positions and rebound is the type of player that the Spurs love. His defense is the biggest key to more minutes. If he can get in the game, guard, and stay out of foul trouble, he will carve himself a good role. He will get his opportunities to show what he is made of.
Where Bryant Fits in the Spurs Rotation
With Tobias Harris out to begin the season, Bryant could find opportunities to prove himself. He has a bit of competition at the forward spot and will have to battle for playing time. If he can capitalize on his playing time while Harris is out, then he’ll find himself in the rotation. Bryant will need to stay ready because his chance can come at any point.
The Spurs already know what he is capable of and have shown signs of how good he was last year. Now is the time to show them how much better he got from last season to this one. All the work that he put in during the offseason needs to show once the season starts.
Bryant’s shooting development gives the Spurs another potential offensive threat. His defense and consistency will be the determining factor in how big his role could be. The Spurs will need Bryant on both ends, and he will get chances to show why he belongs in the lineup.
Spurs Roster: Carter Bryant Makes Strong Case for Bigger Role