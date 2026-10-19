Spurs Roster: Carter Bryant Makes Strong Case for Bigger Role

Carter Bryant is making a case to be a normal rotational player on the Spurs roster. Against the Suns on October 14th, he had 16 points and hit four threes. With improved shooting and improved defense, his case for a lot more playing time is strong. The question becomes whether or not he can stay consistent.

Spurs Roster: Carter Bryant’s Preseason Performance

Getty LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JULY 09: Carter Bryant #11 of the San Antonio Spurs walks on the court during a break in the first half of a 2026 NBA Summer League game against the Atlanta Hawks at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 09, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Against the Suns in 20 minutes, Bryant was able to get 16 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 blocks. He also attempted seven three-pointers and made four of them. Shooting is the biggest part, because last season he was very inconsistent shooting the three. In the game against Phoenix, he showed signs of Improvement.

The defensive side is something that he’s already known for. Even last season as a rookie, he was a really good defender. However, he did show some maturity on the defensive end and didn’t jump on pump fakes as much. His timing and reaction speed looked better as well.

Bryant’s Improved Shooting

Getty SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 05: Carter Bryant #11 of the San Antonio Spurs shoots a three-point shot over Kasparas Jakucionis #25 of the Miami Heat during the first half in a California Classic summer league game at Chase Center on July 05, 2025 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Bryant worked a lot on his shooting over the summer to become a better three-point shooter. He claims to have worked out four to five times a day and made over 1,000 shots daily. This is big time for his improvement and gives him a chance at minutes. As a rookie, Bryant shot 33.5% from three. If he can improve on the percentage, he’ll find himself in the lineup a lot more this season.

Bryant’s Defense is the Key to More Minutes

Getty SAN ANTONIO, TX -OCTOBER 8: Carter Bryant #11 of the San Antonio Spurs blocks the shot of Nickell Alexander-Walker #7 of the Atlanta Hawks in the second half of the preseason game at Frost Bank Center on October 8, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

Bryant is a player who can switch on every screen and defend multiple positions. He’s quick enough to stay with guards; he’s long enough to guard forwards, and he’s big and athletic enough to guard centers. He is also a very good rebounder with his size and athleticism.

Someone who can guard multiple positions and rebound is the type of player that the Spurs love. His defense is the biggest key to more minutes. If he can get in the game, guard, and stay out of foul trouble, he will carve himself a good role. He will get his opportunities to show what he is made of.

Where Bryant Fits in the Spurs Rotation

Getty SAN ANTONIO, TX -SEPTEMBER 28: Carter Bryant #11 of the San Antonio Spurs poses for a portrait at the San Antonio Spurs Media Day at Victory Capital Performance Center on September 28, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

With Tobias Harris out to begin the season, Bryant could find opportunities to prove himself. He has a bit of competition at the forward spot and will have to battle for playing time. If he can capitalize on his playing time while Harris is out, then he’ll find himself in the rotation. Bryant will need to stay ready because his chance can come at any point.

The Spurs already know what he is capable of and have shown signs of how good he was last year. Now is the time to show them how much better he got from last season to this one. All the work that he put in during the offseason needs to show once the season starts.

Bryant’s shooting development gives the Spurs another potential offensive threat. His defense and consistency will be the determining factor in how big his role could be. The Spurs will need Bryant on both ends, and he will get chances to show why he belongs in the lineup.