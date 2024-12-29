Spurs Should Consider Pairing $163 Million PG With Wembanyama

The San Antonio Spurs are in their second year of developing Victor Wembanyama. The 2023 first-overall pick has taken multiple strides toward becoming the two-way phenom everyone knows he can be. Pairing him with Chris Paul this summer was a masterstroke.

However, the Spurs’ front office must start thinking longer-term. Paul is 39 years old, and his tenure in the NBA is ending. Finding a new point guard to partner with Wembanyama is paramount.

According to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon, who appeared on a recent episode of ‘The Hoop Collective’ podcast, the Spurs should be a team to watch if De’Aaron Fox becomes available via trade.

“Now, if this sets up like the tea leaves are reading that De’Aaron Fox is going to ask out,” MacMahon said. “When you’re doing podcasts with Draymond and kind of setting the foundation… If he does ask out: San Antonio and Houston, keep an eye on those two. I’ve heard Miami with the Bam connection there. Who knows which one of those teams will actually be suitors if it comes to that.”

Fox, 27, has the speed, scoring ability, and playmaking ability to be an ideal complement to Wembanyama. He has one more year left on his $163 million deal after this season.

Furthermore, defenses will consistently struggle to contain the star pairing of Fox and Wembanyama. As the Spurs continue to round out their roster, that duo could become one of the most fearsome in the Western Conference.

Wembanyama Already Has Help With Spurs

Fox would be the ideal building block next to Wembanyama. He’s an All-Star caliber player entering the prime years of his career. He’s also the type of talent that, when paired with Wembanyama, could entice other players to consider moving to the Spurs during upcoming free-agency periods.

If San Antonio can pair Wembanyama with Fox and an elite three-and-d wing, San Antonio will likely be a player in the Western Conference in the near future. Of course, the continued development of Stephon Castle and Devin Vassell could ease some of the need to look elsewhere for high-level rotation talent.

Keldon Johnson is also an ideal veteran to help anchor the team. San Antonio is in a strong position, and its rebuilding efforts are already paying dividends. Finding a way to bring Fox into the equation would undoubtedly expedite the process.

Nic Batum Praises Wembanyama’s Defensive Upside

He might only be in his second season, but Wembanyama is already projected as a perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate. This season, the sophomore center is averaging 3.6 blocks per game and is deterring countless more forays into the paint. Wembanyama’s impact around the rim has led to comparisons with Rudy Gobert, who has built his career around his defensive upside.

“Those two guys really stand out when it comes to rim protection,” Nic Batum told Responsible Gaming. “They’re definitely top two in the world at doing that…I always say he’s (Wembanyama) mature. He knows who he is, what he has to become, and what he needs to do to get there. It’s not easy to understand that at a young age, but he does. That’s why I’m not worried about him.”

As long as Wembanyama remains level-headed, the Spurs have a future superstar on their roster. Now, the front office must ensure they surround him with the best talent possible. Only then will we see what he’s truly capable of in the coming years.