Spurs Sign 12-Time All-Star ‘to Help Elevate’ Victor Wembanyama

The San Antonio Spurs wasted no time finding Victor Wembanyama a floor general. Chris Paul is joining the team, on a one-year, $11 million deal.

Chris Haynes was first with reports of the agreement.

“Free agent star Chris Paul intends to sign with the San Antonio Spurs, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport,” Haynes tweeted on June 30.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski followed Haynes up with the terms of the deal.

“Free agent guard Chris Paul has agreed on a one-year, $11 million-plus deal with the San Antonio Spurs, sources tell ESPN,” Wojnarwoski tweeted.

“Chris Paul had a great talk with Spurs coach Gregg Popovich and was sold on the culture and opportunity to help elevate the game of Victor Wembanyama,” Haynes tweeted. “CP is eager and motivated to showcase he’s still an elite guard in this league.”

Paul is coming off of his 19th season, his lone year with the Golden State Warriors. He averaged 9.2 points, 6.8 assists, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.2 steals in 58 games with the team.

