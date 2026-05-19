Spurs Named As Surprise Team That Could Land LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers could lose LeBron James if he doesn’t want to take a big pay cut and hopes to find a better shot at title contention. James is entering free agency, but most of the teams rumored to have interest can only offer a lower contract. The Lakers are hoping LeBron takes a small contract, so they can re-sign Austin Reaves and build a better roster. Both the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers can only offer a certain amount of money.

Fansided shared that a team still alive in the playoff race may be the perfect situation for James:

“(Victor) Wembanyama still has one more year left on his rookie-scale deal, while (Stephon) Castle has two and (Dylan) Harper has three. They won’t begin to get absurdly expensive for another few seasons, which gives them plenty of time to make moves below the aprons. The Spurs currently project to be nowhere near the first apron next season, which means they should have the full $15.0 million non-taxpayer mid-level exception in free agency. If LeBron isn’t willing to settle for that, the Spurs could always offer to sign-and-trade for him while offering (Devin) Vassell and/or (Keldon) Johnson in return.”

The San Antonio Spurs could offer James a $15 million contract, which is forecasted to be more than what the other rumored teams can offer. San Antonio could also do a sign and trade by sending talented player, like Keldon Johnson or Devin Vassell to the Lakers.

Why Spurs Would Take Risky LeBron Trade

San Antonio winning the NBA Championship likely would prevent them from making any big moves or changing the roster up before next season. However, an elimination to the Oklahoma City Thunder or to an East team in the NBA Finals could warrant a big move.

James would certainly help any young team with a contending roster in their hopes of getting over the hump. Victor Wembanyama would only benefit from playing with LeBron and learning from someone who had the same pressure he does.

Trading away Vassell or Johnson would allow James to start at small forward and keep the remaining player as a sixth men. James will make the Spurs the top favorite to win the next NBA Championship if they fall short this season.

Why The Move Likely Won’t Happen

The Spurs were named as an option for LeBron if the more likely scenarios don’t play out. Most still expect the Lakers to retain James and for him to remain in the “big three” with Reaves and Luka Doncic for at least one more season.

Head coach JJ Redick helped lead this core to a top three seed in the loaded West, and they didn’t get a fair playoff chance with Luka injured. Other teams like the Warriors and Cavaliers will likely have stronger ties for both parties to go after LeBron.

The Spurs seem likely to stand pat and hope that the progression of young guards Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper makes them even better next season. Few teams are in as good of a position as San Antonio, but trading away young talent for veterans could sour that.