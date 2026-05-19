Spurs Get More Good News After Game 1 Win vs Thunder

The San Antonio Spurs prevailed in arguably the best game of the 2020s on Monday, beating the Oklahoma City Thunder 122-115 in double OT to take a 1-0 series lead in the Western Conference Finals.

And they did so without their second-leading scorer, All-Star guard De’Aaron Fox, who sat out with an ankle injury. In a positive development, the Spurs are expected to get Fox back for Wednesday’s Game 2, according to ESPN’s Marc J. Spears.

“There is optimism that Spurs guard De’Aaron Fox, who missed Game 1 with an ankle injury, will play in Game 2, sources said,” Spears reported after Game 1.

De’Aaron Fox Injury Update

Fox, who had 21 points and nine assists in the series-clinching Game 6 against the Minnesota Timberwolves last week, was ruled out of Monday’s Game 1 with an ankle sprain — barely a few hours before tip-off. However, several Spurs insiders suggested his injury wasn’t severe and that he was held out more as a precautionary measure.

Even Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson said in his pre-game news conference that the team wasn’t too concerned about Fox’s injury.

While the Spurs missed Fox’s ability to drive to the rim and break down defenses in Game 1, they received a huge boost from rookie Dylan Harper, who finished with 24 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and a staggering seven steals in his first playoff start.

Harper became just the third rookie ever to record seven or more steals in a playoff game. Furthermore, his 24 points were the most by a rookie in a Conference Finals game since Philadelphia 76ers legend Andrew Toney in 1981.

MORE HISTORY FOR DYLAN HARPER! Harper (24 PTS) scored the most PTS by a rookie in their first Conference Finals game since Andrew Toney (26 PTS) on 4/21/1981! He also became the third rookie since the 1973–74 season (the first season steals were officially recorded) to record… https://t.co/yblCDgltl3 pic.twitter.com/7t6fhWbYDH — NBA History (@NBAHistory) May 19, 2026

Spurs vs Thunder Game 2

The NBA also announced that Harper joined Los Angeles Lakers icon Magic Johnson as the second rookie ever to post 20+ points, 10+ rebounds, 5+ assists and 5+steals in a postseason game. Johnson achieved the same feat during the 1980 playoffs.

The Spurs couldn’t stop raving about Harper’s performance after Game 1.

“He was phenomenal,” head coach Johnson said of the rookie.

Harper said he was ready for the moment when his number was called.

“It means the world,” Harper said of taking Fox’s place in the starting unit, via Sam Owens of San Antonio Express-News.

“I feel like not a lot of people get this experience, just to be part of such a great organization, a great group of guys. I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else. This is kind of where I’m supposed to be and I’m just going to keep taking it step by step.”

Harper joined Spurs legends Alvin Robertson, Avery Johnson, Manu Ginobili and Kawhi Leonard as just the fifth player in franchise history with seven steals in a game.

“My seven steals were kind of a team thing,” he said. “It was more just rotations, and just for me, being in the right place and just letting my instincts take over.”