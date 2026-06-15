Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama ‘Lacked Humilty’ in Loss, Says Knicks Announcer

San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama “lacked humility” after losing to the New York Knicks in the NBA Finals, according to radio announcer Alan Hahn.

The Knicks announcer joined the chorus of critics who’ve slammed Wemby for walking off the court without shaking the hands of Knicks players after Saturday’s loss.

“He lacked humility,” Hahn said of Wemby on ESPN’s “Get Up” on Monday.

“He’ll learn. But one thing he also needs to learn from all this is to acknowledge the opponent. He walked off the floor after he was taught how to win by Jalen Brunson and the Knicks,” added Hahn, who called the NBA Finals for ESPN NY and MSG Network.

“One day, he’s going to win a championship — I’m going to say that with confidence, he’s going to win a championship one day, maybe more. And when he does, I hope at that moment he realizes: ‘I learned how to win by losing to that team and that guy.'”

Spurs Called ‘Sore Losers’

Hahn hasn’t been alone in calling out Wemby and the Spurs for not showing more grace after their series-ending loss. In the aftermath of their walk-off, Draymond Green and other analysts and fans called out the Spurs for their poor sportsmanship.

“Wow, they didn’t shake their hands… that’s not good,” Green said of the Spurs on “Inside the NBA” while reacting live to the postgame scenes of Game 5.

Spurs podcaster Casey Viera highlighted that Luke Kornet and Harrison Barnes were the only two Spurs who remained on the court and congratulated the Knicks.

“The Spurs are getting a lot of heat today for not shaking hands. Deservedly so,” he wrote on X. “That said (from my vantage point), Luke Kornet and Harrison Barnes did stay. Also, Jeremy Sochan makes his way to Carter Bryant and Lindy Waters, then the Spurs’ tunnel.”

A Knicks fan called the Spurs “sore losers” for not conceding their loss.

“Sore losers. But I forgot, by their math and logic, they are the better team and won.”

Draymond Green Rips Spurs

On his podcast, Green doubled down on his criticism of the Spurs, going as far as to claim they were “scared” to look the Knicks in the eye after getting “owned” 4-1.

“The reason it was disappointing was when you go mano a mano, toe to toe, blow for blow with a team, and they get the better of you, those that become champions, look them in their eyes and say, ‘Respect, congratulations. Well deserved,'” Green said, expanding on his earlier comments.

“And then you go to the locker room. That’s what those become champions do. When guys just leave the court and can’t face me and AV, one of our assistant coaches, we always say look your killer in the face.

“Look your killer in the face. You got to look them in their face. By the way if you leave the court and I just beat you, I actually know that I own you forever because you couldn’t even look me in the face.”