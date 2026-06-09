Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama Responds With Trae Young Comparisons After Statement Win at MSG

Madison​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Square Garden had been the setting for the rise of NBA villains for years, starting from Michael Jordan’s scorching 50-point games to Reggie Miller’s famous moments and Trae Young’s theatrical bow.

The Knicks were leading 2-0 in the 2026 NBA Finals, their fans full of a hope that the city had not seen since 1999, and the Spurs were looking for a person who could quiet down even the strongest of these fans.

Victor Wembanyama responded perfectly; he scored 32 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 blocks, and 2 steals as San Antonio beat New York 115-111 to reduce the Knicks’ series lead to 2-1.

It was the Spurs’ first victory in these Finals, and it was at the most intimidating venue, against the loudest possible crowd.

Wembanyama’s Trae Young Jab After Winning at MSG

After the game, someone asked Wembanyama if he felt like a villain at Madison Square Garden, a nod to players who had tortured the Knicks faithful on their own floor before him.

Wembanyama kept it simple: “I guess. I’m nowhere on Trae Young’s level though,” Wemby said, via UnderdogNBA.

Back in 2021, Trae Young made MSG his personal stage. The Hawks were a fifth seed, nobody gave them a shot, and Young spent the entire first-round series torturing the Knicks crowd. He shushed them, fed off their boos, and in the clinching Game 5, buried a dagger three late and took a full theatrical bow at center court.

Atlanta won the series 4-1, and Young averaged 29.2 points and 9.8 assists. That bow, that series, that attitude, that is the MSG villain standard Wembanyama was being measured against.

Victor Wembanyama Delivers His Best Game of the 2026 NBA Finals

New​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ York Knicks were leading by six points at halftime as they mainly dominated the second quarter; however, Wembanyama changed the story in the second half of the game. The Frenchman made 13 of his 32 points in the last quarter, and the Knicks only scored 47 points in the whole second half.

Stephon Castle contributed equally as he ended the game with 23 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists. Together, they became the youngest duo by average age in NBA Finals history to score 20-plus in a Finals ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌game.

Brunson​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ was the scorer leader of Knicks scoring 32 points while Anunoby contributed 28 points. On the other hand, Karl-Anthony Towns, who had done better than Wembanyama in the first two games, scored only 11 points on 4-of-10 shooting.

In Games 1 and 2, the Spurs lost their leads, and Wembanyama even blamed himself publicly after Game 2. Posting 32 points in the Finals on the road was his reply.

The Knicks are still leading the series 2-1 with Game 4 taking place at MSG. The Spurs are alive, and this series just got a lot more interesting