Spurs’ Stephon Castle Makes Surprising Admission About ‘Ethical Hoops’

The San Antonio Spurs had a grueling seven-game matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference Finals.

One of the stars for San Antonio during the series was Stephon Castle. He did his best slow down Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, while averaging 18.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 1.3 steals per game.

During the series, many fans online were upset by the overselling of foul calls, though most of the anger was directed at SGA and the Thunder.

However, Castle admitted to selling some calls as well during the series.

Stephon Castle Makes Surprising ‘Ethical Hoops’ Admission

Speaking during the NBA Finals Media Day on Tuesday, Stephon Castle was asked about “ethical hoops” and if players like him prefer absorbing contact rather than selling calls.

Castle took a minute to respond and shared an interesting answer that might make some Thunder fans angry.

“I mean, I sell calls too sometimes,” Castle said, via ClutchPoints. “I mean, I can’t lie, but it’s really just a field thing, especially in the playoffs, If it’s too egregious, the refs aren’t going to bail you out. They’re going to make the two teams, they’re going to make the better team win.”

The second-year guard further explained that talking to the referees help since they will be able to gauge how much selling or physicality they are going to allow. Frustrations and adjustments are a part of it, and it’s all about having “short-term memory.”

Jalen Brunson Next For Stephon Castle

After a hard-fought series defending Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Stephon Castle’s next assignment will be Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks. Brunson and SGA are similar players who play the midrange game and can sell calls to go to the free-throw line.

However, the Knicks’ offense now runs through Karl-Anthony Towns, so there’s less pressure on Brunson to do score and make plays.

But regardless of how the Knicks are going to operate against the Spurs, Castle will be key to his team’s success, as per Jeff McDonald of San Antonio Express-News.

Castle argued that Castle has already developed into one of the best two-way players in the league. He slowed down Deni Avdija in the first round and did the same to Anthony Edwards in the second round.

Avidija, Edwards, Gilgeous-Alexander and Brunson are four of the top elite players in the league.

Here’s what Castle told reporters about defending players like Brunson;

“It’s just my competitive nature. I just want to win so bad, I’ll do whatever it takes. It that means guarding the other team’s best player for 40 minutes a night, that’s what I’ll do.”

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Brunson, for his part, is aware of what’s coming in the NBA Finals, and it’s not just Castle. The Spurs also have Victor Wembanyama, who is a game-changer, especially on the defensive end.

Game 1 of the 2026 NBA Finals is scheduled for Wednesday at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio.