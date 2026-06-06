Stephon Castle’s Confident Message After Spurs’ Game 2 Loss Turns Heads

The San Antonio Spurs have only lost the first two games of the 2026 NBA Finals by a combined 11 points, but that doesn’t change the fact that they are now headed on the road staring down the barrel at a 0-2 deficit. If the Spurs don’t figure things out quickly, the New York Knicks could be celebrating a championship at some point next week.

San Antonio will now have to look to make a historic comeback in this series as it shifts to New York, which is obviously going to be easier said than done. When discussing the team’s situation after its crushing 105-104 loss in Game 2 on Friday night, Stephon Castle admitted that things don’t look great right now. However, he fully believes the Spurs can turn things around before it’s too late.

Stephon Castle Not Giving Up on Spurs’ Championship Quest Just Yet

In Game 1 of this series, the Spurs threw away a 14-point lead that they held midway through the third quarter, as they ended up losing 105-95. In Game 2, San Antonio led by as many as 12 points early in the second quarter, but New York responded and took control of the game for much of the second half. The Spurs improbably rallied from a 14-point deficit with six minutes left in the game, but they could not get over the hump and put the finishing touches on the game.

San Antonio has had a lot of trouble containing Jalen Brunson early in this series, but it isn’t scoring at the same rate on offense either. New York’s length and positional versatility are creating problems for the Spurs, and that’s particularly true for Castle, as he labored through a subpar shooting performance in Game 2 while also committing four turnovers.

Castle has been key for the San Antonio as it has rolled through the playoffs, operating as Victor Wembanyama’s partner-in-crime. And while Wembanyama did all he could to bring the Spurs back into this game, nobody else was truly able to step up and support him when it mattered the most. Now, this team has backed itself into a corner, but Castle is still confident that this is a deficit he and his teammates can overcome.

“This type of predicament is going to be tough, but I don’t think it’s anything we can’t handle,” Castle bluntly stated after the game.

Spurs Preparing for Must-Win Game 3 vs. the Knicks

The Spurs have done a lot of great work this season, but they are on the verge of coming up just short in their biggest series of the year. San Antonio has simply gotten outplayed by New York in the biggest moments of Games 1 and 2, and if they can’t find answers soon, this series could be over before they know it.

If this team wants any shot of prevailing, it is going to have to win Game 3 at Madison Square Garden. The Spurs have the talent needed to beat the Knicks, but if they can’t string together 48 minutes of high-level basketball, coming out on top is going to be tough. All eyes are going to be on San Antonio to see if it can make this a series when it returns to action for Game 3 on Monday night.