Tobias Harris Makes Heartfelt Post After Signing With San Antonio Spurs

On Wednesday, the second day of NBA free agency had a lot of action.

One of the most notable signings was the news that Tobias Harris is joining the San Antonio Spurs.

He is coming off a year where he averaged 13.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest while shooting 46.9% from the field and 36.8% from three-point range in 63 games for the Detroit Pistons.

ESPN’s Shams Charania wrote: “Just in: Free agent forward Tobias Harris has agreed to a two-year, $31 million deal with the San Antonio Spurs, sources tell ESPN. Harris exits the Pistons after helping lead a franchise turnaround and now joins a young contending team in the Western Conference.”

Tobias Harris Makes Heartfelt Post After Signing With Spurs

After the news came out, Harris made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

He wrote: “Detroit, From day one, it’s been nothing but love. To the city, the fans, my teammates, the coaches, and TG this has been one hell of a ride. I’m grateful for every moment, every battle, every bond built along the way. These are friendships and memories I’ll carry for a lifetime. To the people of Detroit you welcomed me and my family with open arms, and we will never forget that. The love you showed us was real, and it goes both ways. Always and forever nothing but love. Thank you. San Antonio, I’m coming with one thing on my mind, WIN. WIN BIG. 🏆 This city deserves another championship and I’m here to help. Let’s get to work. 💫”

Harris had spent the last two seasons with the Pistons (which was his second stint with the franchise).

In addition to the Pistons, he has also spent time with the Philadelphia 76ers, Milwaukee Bucks, LA Clippers and Orlando Magic over 15 seasons in the NBA.

The 33-year-old has appeared in 81 NBA playoff games (all starts).

Looking At The Spurs

The Spurs are coming off a season where they reached the NBA Finals for the first time since 2014.

Harris is an intriguing addition on a young roster that also features Victor Wembanyama, Dylan Harper, Stephon Castle and Devin Vassell.