Tony Parker Sends Out Bold Victor Wembanyama Statement Ahead of Next Season

The future of the San Antonio Spurs and the France national team looks very bright because of Victor Wembanyama.

Wembanyama has already taken the Spurs to the NBA Finals in his third season, but they fell short against the New York Knicks.

At the 2024 Paris Olympics, Wemby led France to the championship game before losing to Team USA.

Tony Parker’s Massive Message About Victor Wembanyama

Speaking to reporters at the launch of the NBA House at One Ayala in Makati, Philippines, Tony Parker was asked about the potential of Victor Wembanyama.

Parker believes that Wemby’s Spurs are close to winning a championship, and he’s also hoping to see him take France to glory.

“The potential is amazing,” Parker said, via Lance Agcaoili of the Philippine Daily Inquirer. “You know, I think it’s just a matter of time before they win the championship.”

The four-time champion added, “Same thing (about national team). I hope we get a lot of gold medals. I think we have a very, very good team. And now we just have to keep working hard.”

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The Spurs added Tobias Harris this summer, filling in the team’s primary need at power forward. They are poised to have another deep playoff run next season, possibly another NBA Finals on the horizon.

As for France, Wemby is trying to lead the national team to the 2027 FIBA World Cup. But they also have a huge chance to take the gold medal at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, when Team USA is expected to be at a crossroads.

Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and LeBron James, who led Team USA in 2024, will all be in their 40s in the summer of 2028.

Victor Wembanyama Picked to Win MVP Next Season

Despite a strong push late last season, Victor Wembanyama only finished third in MVP voting behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic. Wembanyama was vocal about wanting to win MVP and even made an argument about why he deserves it more than SGA.

Entering his fourth season, majority ESPN insiders have picked Wemby to win the 2027 NBA MVP award. He received 101 of 171 points, way ahead of Jokic, Luka Doncic, SGA and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

“Wembanyama pushed his team deeper into the playoffs last season than (SGA and Jokic) did,” Michael C. Wright wrote. “San Antonio’s run to the NBA Finals last season clearly gives Wembanyama the upper hand in the award race heading into 2026-27.”

Wright added that Wemby is expected to have a statement game in the season opener between the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder. A monster game from the 7-foot-4 superstar will give him an early lead in what could be another tight MVP race.