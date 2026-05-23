NBA Makes Major Victor Wembanyama Announcement Just Before Game 3

The NBA made a major announcement involving Victor Wembanyama just hours before Game 3 of the Western Conference finals, further cementing the San Antonio Spurs star’s rapid rise as one of the league’s most dominant defensive forces.

Wembanyama was named to the 2025-26 NBA All-Defensive First Team, headlining a group that includes Oklahoma City’s Chet Holmgren, Detroit’s Ausar Thompson, Minnesota’s Rudy Gobert and Boston’s Derrick White.

The announcement comes as Wembanyama continues to anchor the Spurs’ playoff push, adding another accolade to a growing résumé that already includes a historic Defensive Player of the Year award earlier this season.

Victor Wembanyama Leads NBA All-Defensive First Team

The All-Defensive First Team recognition underscores Wembanyama’s impact on that end of the floor.

At just 22, the 7-foot-4 phenom has quickly established himself as one of the most disruptive defenders in the NBA, combining elite rim protection with rare mobility and versatility.

Wembanyama earned the honor alongside Holmgren, who finished second in Defensive Player of the Year voting, and Gobert, a four-time DPOY winner. Thompson and White rounded out a group defined by defensive versatility and impact.

The All-Defensive Second Team features Bam Adebayo, Scottie Barnes, Cason Wallace, Dyson Daniels and OG Anunoby.

Wembanyama’s Historic Defensive Season Continues

Wembanyama’s inclusion on the All-Defensive First Team follows a historic regular season that saw him become the first unanimous Defensive Player of the Year in NBA history.

He received all 100 first-place votes, a rare feat that underscored his dominance.

Wembanyama led the league in blocks for the second consecutive season while anchoring a Spurs defense that ranked among the NBA’s best. His ability to alter shots — and even deter attempts entirely — has fundamentally changed how opponents attack San Antonio.

“He changes the whole dynamic of your defense, and he changes the dynamic of other teams’ offense,” teammate De’Aaron Fox said earlier this season.

Victor Wembanyama Playoff Stats Highlight Two-Way Impact

Wembanyama has carried that defensive dominance into the postseason.

Through the first 12 playoff games of his career entering Game 3, he is averaging 22.1 points, 12.3 rebounds and 4.0 blocks per game, showcasing his ability to impact both ends of the floor at an elite level.

His presence has been especially critical in the Western Conference finals matchup against Oklahoma City, where he has taken on key defensive assignments while continuing to serve as the backbone of the Spurs’ interior defense.

Spurs Star Continues Rapid Rise Among NBA Elite

Wembanyama’s trajectory has been historic from the start.

After finishing second in Defensive Player of the Year voting as a rookie, he captured the award unanimously in his second eligible season, becoming the youngest winner in NBA history and the first Spurs player to win the honor since Kawhi Leonard.

Now, with an All-Defensive First Team selection added to his list of accomplishments, Wembanyama is further solidifying his place among the league’s elite.

Timing Adds Significance Before Game 3

The timing of the NBA’s announcement adds another layer of intrigue as the Spurs prepare for a pivotal Game 3 with the series tied 1-1.

Wembanyama’s defensive presence remains one of the defining factors in the matchup, particularly against a Thunder team built around dynamic perimeter scoring.

As San Antonio looks to seize control of the series, the league’s latest recognition only reinforces what has already become clear — Wembanyama is not just a rising star, but a defensive cornerstone capable of shaping outcomes at the highest level.