Victor Wembanyama Caught in Spurs-Thunder Scuffle After Hard Foul

The San Antonio Spurs and Victor Wembanyama are now in the 2026-27 regular season.

The Spurs are taking on the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Frost Bank Center on Tuesday night. This marks the first time the franchises have squared off since San Antonio’s game seven win in the Western Conference Finals in May.

This is surely the most significant budding rivalry in the Western Conference at the moment. The scuffle that took place on Tuesday is further evidence of this.

Wembanyama Part of Scuffle Between Spurs, Thunder

Oklahoma City and San Antonio were in the midst of a competitive battle, with the former leading the latter 37-28 at the 9:21 mark of the second quarter.

This is when a major inflection point of the game took place. Spurs guard De’Aaron Fox threw Thunder F Chet Homgren to the ground, which set off a chain reaction of events. The chain reaction included Wembanyama placing himself in the middle of the scuffle. This led to a tense confrontation with Thunder F Jaylin Williams.

The result of this moment? A flagrant one foul on Fox, as well as technical fouls on Wembanyama, Williams, Jalen Williams, and Kenrich Williams. This moment seemingly lit a fire under the Thunder, as they went into halftime with a 65-44 lead. Follow what this moment could mean for the Spurs’ franchise player and this rivalry moving forward.

San Antonio-Oklahoma City Rivalry Brewing Even More

This moment seems to exceed the player-on-player rivalry between Wembanyama and Holmgren.

These two teams truly have a distaste for one another. This is obviously understandable, as each are pining for supremacy in the West. However, moments such as this open the door for situations to escalate beyond the point of return.

Follow for post-game comments from key members of the Spurs pertaining to the in-game scuffle.