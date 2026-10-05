Spurs’ Starting Lineup Still Ranks Among the NBA’s Best Entering 2026-27 Season

Preseason play is right around the corner for the 2026-27 San Antonio Spurs.

Victor Wembanyama’s fourth season in the NBA is coming with sky-high expectations after falling just short of a title in June.

The championship aspirations are still very much alive. This reflects in the way the Spurs‘ organization connects together from top-to-bottom, ultimately coming down to the top-tier starting lineup that is in tow.

Spurs’ Starting Lineup Remains Highly Regarded

One of the main driving forces behind San Antonio’s standing status as a contender?

The elite starting lineup that continues to evolve, and is still shaping up to be among the NBA’s best.

As a matter of fact, the Spurs’ starting five is the third best in the league (John Gonzalez, CBS Sports).

San Antonio only trails the Oklahoma City Thunder and New York Knicks here, which is indicative of how far along they already are. Wembanyama is already in the “best in the world” debate at 22 years of age. Stephon Castle is a rising star heading into year three in the league. Devin Vassell is one of the more under-the-radar two-way players across the NBA world.

The Spurs being in this position with multiple question marks to cross off is an accomplishment by itself. However, these questions surely need addressing in the months ahead.

San Antonio’s Rotations Still Face Questions

The most substantial question surrounding the San Antonio starting five comes at point guard. While De’Aaron Fox is the incumbent starting player and subject to a hefty contract, second-year star Dylan Harper seems to be ready to take the reigns.

This is a tricky situation to maneuver. The Spurs didn’t part with many assets to acquire Fox, but are committing a significant amount of finances to rostering the former lottery pick. It will be challenging to trade Fox regardless, but sending the 28-year-old to the bench might erase the possibility entirely.

The other half of this debate resides in team chemistry. The Spurs would clearly prefer to avoid upsetting either Fox or Harper, so managing this requires extreme care.

The other area that necessitates conversation is the power forward spot. Julian Champagnie is the incumbent starting player, but the Spurs brought in longtime star Tobias Harris on a two-year deal during free agency. The franchise also brought former lottery pick Harrison Barnes back.

Managing a trio of worthy faces to take on the mantle of the fifth starter is tricky to navigate. Each of the three bring different strengths to the table, and all have a very specific path to earning the role.

Time will tell what comes of these two positional battles. Ultimately, head coach Mitch Johnson is adept to make the right decision, and the Spurs will remain a contender regardless.

San Antonio’s regular season opens in roughly two weeks. The Spurs host the Thunder at the Frost Bank Center on Tuesday, Oct. 20 in a rematch of the Western Conference Finals.