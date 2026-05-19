Victor Wembanyama Gets $300 Million News After Spurs’ Game 1 Win

Victor Wembanyama put together a performance of the ages in the San Antonio Spurs‘ Game 1 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2026 Western Conference Finals, only growing his case to be one of the highest-paid players in the league when he can sign a contract extension.

Through the first three seasons of his career, not including what he did against the Thunder on Monday night, Wembanyama was already expected to earn a maximum contract offer from the Spurs, but after his Game 1 showing, he’s only proving why he is deserving of signing one of the biggest deals in NBA history.

Most recently, Wembanyama was predicted to re-sign with the Spurs for more than $300 million to lock him down in San Antonio for the long-term.

A Victor Wembanyama Contract Extension Could Be More Than $300 Million From The Spurs

Writing for Bleacher Report, Eric Pincus predicts Wembanyama will earn a new deal with the Spurs for ‘$255-$306 million over five seasons’ when he is eligible to sign an extension with the franchise over the summer.

“The Spurs need to give Wembanyama all the money,” he wrote. “At this early stage, Wembanyama is eligible for the 25 percent max, but will undoubtedly sign with the potential to bump up to 30 percent.”

A contract up to $300 million would make him one of the highest-paid players in the NBA, and with what he’s shown early in his career, he’ll likely be worth every penny.

Per Bobby Marks of ESPN, Wembanyama will likely sign for $252 million, but that number could jump up to more than $300 million if he wins more awards.

“On or after July 6, San Antonio and its franchise star will agree to a projected five-year, $252 million maximum extension,” the insider wrote. “The contract will include All-NBA, Defensive Player of the Year and MVP language, which could increase the deal to $303.3 million if he reaches the criteria in 2026-27.”

Additionally, though a bit old news, Matt Guzman of Sports Illustrated reported Wembanyama’s next contract extension with the Spurs could be worth even more.

“For those asking about Victor Wembanyama: He’ll be eligible for an extension next summer. Currently, it’s a five-year, $271 million deal, but if he’s named league MVP, DPOY or to one of the three All-NBA squads, it increases to $326 million,” he wrote in a post on X last summer.

Wembanyama will get whatever contract extension he wants from the Spurs, and after his Game 1 performance against the Thunder, he’s proved why that money will go to good use.

Wemby’s Performance For The Ages In The Spurs Game 1 Win

After watching Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hoist the 2025-26 NBA MVP award in front of the team’s home fans, Wembanyama sent a message to both the Thunder and the entire league.

He finished the Spurs’ double-overtime win with 41 points, 24 rebounds, three blocks, and three steals, including a late-game three-pointer to force the first overtime period. It was a standout performance across the board, either setting or tying multiple longstanding league records, and according to some, stamping his name as the best player in the NBA.

“Even if he wouldn’t say it, Wembanyama’s game declared that he is now the greatest player in the world. Owning a game at both ends the way he did, his time to rule the NBA is here,” Jared Weiss of The Athletic wrote after his Game 1 showing.

While he’s still early in his career, playing in the playoffs for the first time, Wembanyama is quickly proving why he would be worth every penny the Spurs can offer in an upcoming contract extension.

He has a long way to go to cement himself as one of the best players in NBA history, but at this point, he’s making a strong case for being the best player in the league today, and that was highlighted in the Spurs’ Game 1 win.

If he does sign for more than $300 million, Wembanyama could become the highest-paid center in the history of basketball, which, at this point, still might be an underpay, considering what he brings to the table on both ends of the floor.

Wembanyama might not be able to re-create his Game 1 performance in the rest of the series against the Spurs, but if he’s capable of an outing like that, get ready for the Spurs to win multiple championships as long as he’s on the team.