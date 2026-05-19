Victor Wembanyama Makes Bold MVP Claim After Watching SGA Win Award

The San Antonio Spurs stunned the Oklahoma City Thunder 122-115 in double overtime Monday night in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals, but much of the attention afterward centered on Victor Wembanyama’s statement about the NBA MVP race.

Before tipoff, Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander officially received his second consecutive MVP trophy after leading Oklahoma City to another dominant regular season. Wembanyama, who finished third in MVP voting, watched the ceremony before delivering one of the biggest playoff performances of his young career.

The 22-year-old Spurs star finished with 41 points, 24 rebounds and three blocks in 49 minutes, helping San Antonio hand Oklahoma City its first playoff loss this postseason. After the game, Wembanyama acknowledged Gilgeous-Alexander’s achievement while also making clear that he plans to compete for the award himself in the future.

Victor Wembanyama Sends Clear Message About Future MVP Goals

Wembanyama addressed the MVP conversation directly after Game 1 when asked about watching Gilgeous-Alexander receive the award before the game.

“I still got a lot to learn,” Wembanyama said. “And I want to get that trophy many times in my career.”

The comment came shortly after Wembanyama produced one of the most historic playoff games in NBA history.

According to ESPN Research, Wembanyama became the youngest player ever to record at least 40 points and 20 rebounds in a playoff game. At 22 years and 134 days old, he surpassed Lew Alcindor’s previous mark.

The Spurs center also became the first player since 1993 to post at least 35 points and 20 rebounds in a playoff game.

Wembanyama’s performance overshadowed what was expected to be a major celebration night for Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder.

Gilgeous-Alexander, who officially won the MVP award Sunday for the second straight year, finished with 24 points and 12 assists but struggled offensively throughout the night, shooting 7-of-23 from the field.

San Antonio coach Mitch Johnson praised Wembanyama’s mentality after the victory.

“I think that young man is, he has a rare desire to step into every moment that’s in front of him,” Johnson said. “He has showed in his three years, in a lot of different situations, with a lot of different circumstances, that he’s going to attack those moments.”

Johnson added, “He has some rare God-given ability. He puts in even more work and preparation into trying to maximize that.”

Victor Wembanyama Leads San Antonio Spurs Past Oklahoma City Thunder

Game 1 immediately delivered on expectations surrounding the matchup between the two 60-win teams.

The Spurs entered the series without De’Aaron Fox, who was ruled out shortly before the game because of right ankle soreness. Even without Fox, San Antonio controlled large stretches of the game behind Wembanyama and rookie guard Dylan Harper.

Harper finished with 24 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and seven steals in his first career playoff start. Stephon Castle added 17 points and 11 rebounds despite committing 11 turnovers.

Oklahoma City received a major performance from Alex Caruso, who scored a playoff career-high 31 points off the bench while making eight 3-pointers. Jalen Williams returned from injury and added 26 points.

Still, Wembanyama controlled the game late.

After Oklahoma City built a three-point lead late in the first overtime, Wembanyama answered with a deep game-tying 3-pointer from near the logo with 26.3 seconds remaining.

The Spurs then took over in the second overtime period.

Wembanyama scored repeatedly near the basket, added key free throws and finished the game with a lob dunk that effectively sealed the victory.

The Athletic described the performance as Wembanyama “making a statement when it counts,” noting that he “ruled this game on both ends.”

The game also carried historical significance beyond Wembanyama’s individual numbers. According to ESPN Research, it was only the second Game 1 in the last 40 years to reach multiple overtimes.

San Antonio now holds a 1-0 series lead heading into Game 2 on Wednesday night in Oklahoma City, with the matchup already drawing comparisons to the league’s next major rivalry between young championship contenders led by Wembanyama and Gilgeous-Alexander.