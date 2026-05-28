Victor Wembanyama Compared To Draymond Green, Dillon Brooks for Being ‘Dirty’

There’s rampant speculation on social media that Victor Wembanyama ordered a hit on Jared McCain late in Game 5. Mason Plumlee and Bismack Biyombo had a few shots at McCain after Wemby seemingly whispered something to Plumlee.

Speaking on FanDuel TV’s Run It Back, former NBA player Chandler Parsons is close to putting Wembanyama in the same category as Draymond Green and Dillon Brooks for being a “dirty” player.

“This is the same guy that elbowed Naz Reid in the face, jumped into SGA‘s legs,” Parsons said. via Sporting News. “He’s competitive, he’s playing as hard as he can. Dirty or aggressive, whatever you want to call it. This did look a little weird to me.”

Parsons added that Wemby doesn’t have the same reputation as Green or Brooks just yet, but he’s “kind of dancing and flirting” with it because of his supposed antics in his first postseason.

Jared McCain on Getting Hit

Speaking on NBA TV’s The Association after Game 5, Jared McCain was asked about Mason Plumlee and Bismack Biyombo hitting him late. McCain was surprised by what happened and revealed what they said to him after.

“Yeah, that was crazy, I didn’t expect it,” McCain said, via ClutchPoints. “We were at the free-throw line, and I was like, ‘Why’d you do that, man?’ He was like, ‘I got another one for you too.’ It’s all competition, but gotta respect it. My team told me after to just get to the corner at the end of the game.”

The series has been very physical, so it’s likely going to stay the same in Game 6 on Thursday night back in San Antonio.

As for Plumlee’s hit, the NBA upgraded it to a flagrant foul on Wednesday morning.

NBA Warns Victor Wembanyama

While fans are still speculating about Victor Wembanyama telling his vets to “hit” Jared McCain, the NBA warned the San Antonio Spurs superstar regarding his actions after the game, as reported by ESPN’s Shams Charania.

Wemby violated the league’s media access rules after he skipped his postgame media availability and didn’t speak to reporters. It was a surprising development since he has always been ready to answer questions regardless of the game’s outcome.

According to The Athletic’s Sam Amick, Wemby was voted the most media-friendly player by the Professional Basketball Writers Association. Amick expected that the NBA would do something about it and the player would receive backlash from fans.