Victor Wembanyama News Erupts After Spurs Reach NBA Finals

Victor Wembanyama’s first trip to the NBA Finals has already changed the San Antonio Spurs’ season. It also appears to be changing the market for one of the most closely watched modern basketball cards.

Several PSA 10 copies of Wembanyama’s 2023-24 Panini Prizm Silver #136 rookie card sold on eBay for roughly $3,300 to $3,500 on May 30, according to completed listings. That is a notable move for a card that had already been one of the defining chase cards of the Wembanyama collecting boom. Just hours earlier, the highest sale for the same card was around $2,900.

The timing is hard to ignore. San Antonio reached its first NBA Finals since 2014 after beating the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals, setting up a Finals matchup with the New York Knicks. The Spurs won 111-103, with Wembanyama finishing with 22 points and seven rebounds in the clincher. He was named the MVP of the series afterward.

For collectors, the Finals run gives Wembanyama’s card market something it has not had before: playoff validation at the highest level.

Wembanyama’s Silver Prizm PSA 10 Is Moving Like a Finals Card

The 2023-24 Panini Prizm Silver #136 is not Wembanyama’s rarest rookie card, but it is one of the most recognizable, and one that is used a barometer for player value by many collectors. That matters in a hot market.

Ultra-rare Wembanyama cards can produce eye-popping headlines, but Silver Prizm PSA 10 sales are more useful for tracking broader collector demand because they trade more frequently. Recent SportsCardPro pricing showed the card’s PSA 10 value at $2,977 with a listed sales pace of two sales per day. The same market snapshot showed ungraded copies at $907.50.

That makes the recent $3,300-$3,500 eBay sales significant. They suggest buyers were willing to pay a Finals premium immediately after San Antonio’s breakthrough.

Sports Card Investor also highlighted the surge in Wembanyama cards, noting that the Silver Prizm PSA 10 had a population of more than 5,100 and had recently moved from around $2,600 to a higher range before settling closer to $3,000 in tracked sales.

That population count is important context. This is not a one-of-one grail. It is a high-profile modern rookie card with enough copies to create real market movement — and enough supply that prices can swing quickly if hype cools.

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The $5.11 Million Sale Set the Ceiling

The Silver Prizm spike comes just days after the Wembanyama market produced a record-setting headline.

Wembanyama’s 2023-24 Panini Prizm Black 1-of-1 rookie card sold for $5.11 million in a private sale through Fanatics Collect. The sale made it the most expensive Wembanyama card ever and the most valuable non-autograph sports card in history.

That kind of sale does not directly set the price of a Silver Prizm. A one-of-one Black Prizm PSA 10 is in a completely different part of the market.

But it does set the tone.

When a player’s top card sells for more than $5 million in the middle of a playoff run, it creates a halo effect around the rest of his rookie-card ecosystem. Collectors who cannot chase the top card often move down the ladder: Gold, Silver, numbered parallels, PSA 10 base Prizms and other recognizable rookies.

That appears to be happening with Wembanyama.

Sports Card Investor noted that Wembanyama’s PSA 10 Prizm base rookie had also jumped, with tracked pricing moving from $256 to $379 over a recent one-month stretch. The same segment pointed to other rising Wembanyama cards, including Pink Ice and Topps Now options, as collectors chased multiple price points.

Finals Hype Adds Upside, and Risk

There is a clear bull case for Wembanyama cards. He is 7-foot-4, already one of the NBA’s most dominant defensive players and now the centerpiece of a Spurs team playing for a championship.

That is exactly the kind of moment collectors chase: young superstar, iconic rookie card, playoff run, Finals stage.

The caution is that modern card markets can overreact quickly. A Finals appearance can drive short-term demand, but prices can also soften if the Spurs lose, if more PSA 10 copies hit the market, or if sellers rush to capitalize on the spike.

That is especially true for cards like the Silver Prizm PSA 10. It is iconic, but it is not scarce in the way a 1-of-1 or low-numbered parallel is scarce. Liquidity cuts both ways. It is easier to sell, but it is also easier for supply to pressure the price.

Still, the current Wembanyama market is no longer built only on prospect hype. The Spurs are in the Finals, the record-card sale has already happened, and the Silver Prizm PSA 10 market is showing real movement.

For collectors, that makes Wembanyama’s rookie cards one of the clearest Finals storylines off the court.