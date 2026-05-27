Victor Wembanyama Facing Possible Punishment After Postgame Decision

T

he San Antonio Spurs were dealt a 13-point loss in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals in Oklahoma City.

The first-seeded Thunder, the reigning NBA champions, now possess a 3-2 lead after winning a series-shifting game.

After the Spurs loss, star big man Victor Wembanyama skipped the postgame media session, a decision drawing criticism.

According to NBA rules, players are required to fulfill their postgame media obligations. Victor Wembanyama, 22, is facing a potential fine for declining to speak with reporters after the Game 5 loss. The NBA is expected to review the incident and determine whether Wembanyama will face discipline.

Victor Wembanyama Declines Postgame Media Availability After Loss

Coming off a dominant Game 4 win in San Antonio, the Spurs entered the road Game 5 with plenty of momentum, especially considering they won Game 1 in Oklahoma City.

The Spurs got off to yet another fast start before the Thunder settled in a seized momentum in the second quarter.

Although he had a brilliant Game 4, Wembanyama has not been able to match what he did in Game 1, where he recorded a sublime 40-point, 20-rebound outing — one of the very few times that’s happened in NBA playoff history.

On Tuesday night, Wembanyama was held to the worst playoff performance of his young career; he shot just 4-for-15 from the field and was especially quiet in the first two quarters.

Some of that had to do with the strong defensive presence of Oklahoma City’s Isaiah Hartenstein, who is limiting Wembanyama to just 27% shooting as the primary defender.

“I think they send so many bodies towards him, it’s hard at times,” said Spurs guard Stephon Castle, whose fought foul trouble limited his momentum in Game 5. “I think he just wants to make the right play and wants to win. So, it’s tough. But yeah, he’s our best player. We need him to be aggressive. I feel like him being aggressive opens up shots for other guys.”

Said Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson: “He’s got to take more than 15 shots. Even with the [12] free throws, he’s going to have to score more than 20 points for sure.”

Spurs Need Strong Game From Star to Stave off Elimination

This is it for the Spurs. For all that’s been said about their youth and inexperience, here comes a moment one cannot truly be ready for without having seen it before.

The Spurs are pushed to the brink of elimination. Now how will they respond?

They’ll be at home in a Game 6 that will either extend their season or watch it end. The Spurs are 5-3 at Frost Bank Center in the 2026 playoffs. But the Thunder are an impressive 5-1 away from Loud City this postseason.

The Spurs better know the defending champions will come prepared.