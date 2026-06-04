Victor Wembanyama Makes Feelings Clear About Court Invader After Game 1 Loss

In his NBA Finals debut, Victor Wembanyama had 26 points, 12 rebounds, two assists and three blocks against the New York Knicks.

However, the San Antonio Spurs fell short 105-95 as they go down 1-0 in the best-of-seven series. Wemby struggled with his shot, going 6-for-21, and he also committed six turnovers.

Midway through the fourth quarter, a fan invaded the court and took a selfie with Wembanyama. The Knicks were up by six points at that, halting the momentum of what was a very good game.

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The identity of the court invader is not yet known, but he’s likely facing a ban from the NBA for his stunt.

Frost Bank Center security needs to do better next game since it could set a precedent for fans, possibly content creators, to have a shot at going viral on social media.

Victor Wembanyama Reacts To Court Invader

Despite the shock of a fan running on the court during a live game, Victor Wembanyama smiled at the fan’s selfie before security grabbed him and took him away.

Speaking to reporters after Game 1, Wemby was asked about his thoughts on the court invader.

“I’ve never been in that situation,” Wembanyama said, via ESPN’s Ben Golliver. “I didn’t know how to act. It really surprised me, almost as much as that time [when] a bat crossed the court.”

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Wembanyama was alluding to an incident that happened on January 27, 2024 at the Frost Bank Center. A bat descended on the court early in the Spurs’ game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, as per NBA.com.

The Coyote, who is the Spurs’ longtime mascot, captured the bat with a net. It wasn’t his first time since bats are notoriously present inside San Antonio’s home arena.

Manu Ginobili famously swatted a bat in November 2009 in the middle of the game. The Hall of Famer even had to take a rabies shot after the game.

Wemby Not Concerned After Game 1 Loss

Despite going down 1-0 in the NBA Finals, there’s no worry on Victor Wembanyama’s mind after Game 1.

Wemby told reporters that he’s not concerned about their loss and is confident about figuring out the Knicks’ defense.

“It’s the same: Every team guards differently,” Wembanyama said, via ESPN’s Michael C. Wright. “I’m going to figure it out. I was bad tonight. It’s not more complicated than that.”

The Spurs superstar is also confident about himself and his teammates playing much better for the rest of the series.

“When we play bad, when I play bad, is when we shoot ourselves in the foot,” Wembanyama said. “This is why I’m not worried. We’re going to be so much better. I’m going to be so much better.”

Game 2 of the 2026 NBA Finals is on Friday back at the Frost Bank Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. EST.