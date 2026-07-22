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Victor Wembanyama Sends Clear Message Regarding Pay Cut With San Antonio Spurs

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Victor Wembanyama
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San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama.

Given his immense skill set, his young age and the major impact he has every single time he steps onto the court, San Antonio Spurs star center Victor Wembanyama would be deserving of every single penny that he could get in a new contract.

However instead of maximizing his money, Wembanyama took less than he was entitled to on his new five-year, $252 million contract extension in order to provide the Spurs with some additional financial freedom moving forward.

That’s obviously still a staggering amount of money, but it will start at 25 percent of San Antonio’s total cap space, as opposed to the 30 percent that it could have been.

Victor Wembanyama Explains Why He Left Money On The Table With New Contract

Victor Wembanyama

GettyOKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA – MAY 30: Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs handles the ball during Game Seven of the NBA Western Conference Finals at Paycom Center on May 30, 2026 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

In an interview with The Athletic, Wembanyama provided some insight into his decision to leave some money on the table and explained that he didn’t want to hold the Spurs back from reaching their full potential because he was making too much money.

“We have a good team, we had a very good playoff run, and we had a very good regular season. But what’s even better and greater is our potential,” Wembanyama said. “The reality of today’s NBA is that often, the potential of teams is not fulfilled because of money. I just want to make sure it’s never our case.”

By taking less than he could have as the best player on the team, Wembanyama is setting a precedent of unselfishness and a team-first approach in San Antonio. When the top player on the team shows that he’s willing to make sacrifices for the overall good of the group, that can have a trickle-down effect, and that’s likely exactly what Wembanyama was aiming for with his decision.

Victor Wembanyama Taking A Page Out of Jalen Brunson’s Playbook

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson and San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama

GettySAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – JUNE 13: Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks drives to the basket against Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs during the fourth quarter in Game Five of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center on June 13, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

By taking a pay cut on his new contract, Wembanyama took a page out of Jalen Brunson’s playbook. Brunson signed for [much] less than he could have on his last contract with the New York Knicks in order to provide the team with some added flexibility to better build out the rest of the roster.

Wembanyama saw first-hand how well that decision worked out, as Brunson and the Knicks bested Wembanyama’s Spurs in the NBA Finals this year. Wembanyama is clearly hoping that his decision will ultimately have a similar impact.

Michael Kaskey-Blomain Michael Kaskey-Blomain is an experienced sports media member covering the NBA and NFL for Heavy. He has been in the industry for well over a decade with previous stops including the Philadelphia Inquirer and CBS Sports. Michael also serves as a Philadelphia 76ers reporter and insider for ESPN 97.3 and an NBA and NFL contributor for The Sporting News. More about Michael Kaskey-Blomain

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Victor Wembanyama Sends Clear Message Regarding Pay Cut With San Antonio Spurs

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