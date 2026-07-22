Victor Wembanyama Sends Clear Message Regarding Pay Cut With San Antonio Spurs

Given his immense skill set, his young age and the major impact he has every single time he steps onto the court, San Antonio Spurs star center Victor Wembanyama would be deserving of every single penny that he could get in a new contract.

However instead of maximizing his money, Wembanyama took less than he was entitled to on his new five-year, $252 million contract extension in order to provide the Spurs with some additional financial freedom moving forward.

That’s obviously still a staggering amount of money, but it will start at 25 percent of San Antonio’s total cap space, as opposed to the 30 percent that it could have been.

Victor Wembanyama Explains Why He Left Money On The Table With New Contract

In an interview with The Athletic, Wembanyama provided some insight into his decision to leave some money on the table and explained that he didn’t want to hold the Spurs back from reaching their full potential because he was making too much money.

“We have a good team, we had a very good playoff run, and we had a very good regular season. But what’s even better and greater is our potential,” Wembanyama said. “The reality of today’s NBA is that often, the potential of teams is not fulfilled because of money. I just want to make sure it’s never our case.”

By taking less than he could have as the best player on the team, Wembanyama is setting a precedent of unselfishness and a team-first approach in San Antonio. When the top player on the team shows that he’s willing to make sacrifices for the overall good of the group, that can have a trickle-down effect, and that’s likely exactly what Wembanyama was aiming for with his decision.

Victor Wembanyama Taking A Page Out of Jalen Brunson’s Playbook

By taking a pay cut on his new contract, Wembanyama took a page out of Jalen Brunson’s playbook. Brunson signed for [much] less than he could have on his last contract with the New York Knicks in order to provide the team with some added flexibility to better build out the rest of the roster.

Wembanyama saw first-hand how well that decision worked out, as Brunson and the Knicks bested Wembanyama’s Spurs in the NBA Finals this year. Wembanyama is clearly hoping that his decision will ultimately have a similar impact.