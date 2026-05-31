Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama Admits ‘Jealousy’ Fueled Him to Game 7 Win Over Thunder

Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs are headed to the 2026 NBA Finals after defeating the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder 111-103 in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals on Saturday night.

The series-deciding victory capped a remarkable postseason run for the Spurs, who knocked out a Thunder team led by two-time reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Wembanyama finished with 22 points and seven rebounds in Game 7 and later opened up about the emotions that helped drive his performance in one of the biggest games of his young career.

The 22-year-old also reflected on the pressure of facing Gilgeous-Alexander and Oklahoma City on the road. During a postgame interview, Wembanyama explained how he used a range of emotions to stay motivated throughout the series.

Victor Wembanyama Says Jealousy Helped Fuel Spurs’ Game 7 Victory

When asked about defeating a team led by the reigning MVP on his home floor, Wembanyama admitted that every emotion became part of his preparation.

“This fueled me more than anything else could have,” Wembanyama said. “Sometimes, this game is so hard, this team is so good that you gotta use every single emotion in you in order to win.”

He continued by revealing an emotion that is rarely discussed publicly by athletes.

“And sometimes these emotions, it’s passion, it’s love in the game, sometimes it’s anger, sometimes it might even be jealousy. But I don’t wanna weigh myself down with any of these energies, I use them on the court.”

The comments came after a series in which Wembanyama frequently matched up against Gilgeous-Alexander, who won the NBA MVP award this season.

Wembanyama also discussed what he learned about himself during the playoff run.

“I found resources inside of me,” he said. “Relentlessness. I already knew that, but doing it at this level, I mean, this is the best basketball on the planet that’s being played right now.”

Wembanyama’s impact throughout the Western Conference Finals was significant. He averaged 27.3 points and 10.9 rebounds across the seven-game series and recorded 19 blocks, the most in a conference finals since 2005.

San Antonio Spurs Reach NBA Finals Behind Victor Wembanyama’s Leadership

The victory sends San Antonio to its first NBA Finals appearance since winning the championship in 2014.

Wembanyama was emotional after the final buzzer, celebrating with teammates and coaches following the franchise’s biggest win in more than a decade.

Speaking afterward, he explained what competing for a championship means to him.

“Winning the Larry O’Brien, it’s a childhood dream,” Wembanyama said. “Having a real shot at it, having a chance, tangible chance at winning it, realizing a dream.”

The Spurs’ young core played a major role in the victory. Stephon Castle continued his strong postseason run, while rookie Dylan Harper contributed throughout the series. Veteran guard De’Aaron Fox also delivered an important performance despite battling an ankle injury.

Spurs coach Mitch Johnson praised Wembanyama’s commitment and long-term vision.

“He has such a vision, in my opinion, of who he wants to be as a person and a player,” Johnson said. “The commitment and investment he puts in that vision is like nothing I’ve ever seen before.”

Oklahoma City, meanwhile, received 35 points from Gilgeous-Alexander but fell short of a return trip to the NBA Finals.

After the game, Gilgeous-Alexander acknowledged San Antonio’s growth.

“They’re young. They’re talented. Well-coached. They play the right way, play together,” he said. “They have the makeup to go get [a title].”

The Spurs will now face the New York Knicks in the NBA Finals, with Game 1 scheduled for Wednesday night in San Antonio. For Wembanyama, the opportunity represents the next step in a journey that has been moving faster than many expected.

“The crazy thing is, maybe I’m crazy for that, but I want to do that 15, 20 more times,” Wembanyama said. “Let’s hope it doesn’t become an addiction. Maybe it is already.”