Victor Wembanyama Believes He Can Score 100 Points in an NBA Game

There isn’t much that San Antonio Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama can’t do on the court.

Offensively, the 7-foot-5 center is a three-level scorer who shoots well above average from deep for his position. On the other end of the floor, Wembanyama is a generational shot-blocker and the NBA’s first unanimous Defensive Player of the Year winner.

The former No. 1 pick, who has oozed confidence since entering the league in 2023, recently stated that he believes he could match one of the rarest feats in NBA history.

During a quick-fire Q&A with French content creator Rookicks, the Spurs star was asked whether he could score more than 100 points in a single game.

“I agree, yeah,” Wembanyama replied.

Wilt Chamberlain, a member of the then Philadelphia Warriors, set the record for most points in a single NBA game on March 2, 1962, scoring 100 points against the New York Knicks at Hershey Sports Arena.

Because no footage exists of the historic scoring performance, several NBA and non-professional athletes have questioned the validity of the achievement. Still, as it stands, Chamberlain has held the record for 64 years.

Wemby’s belief that he could be the next 100-point single-game scorer is lofty, but not entirely impossible, either.

Last season, Bam Adebayo scored a whopping 83 points against the Washington Wizards. Adebayo surpassed Kobe Bryant for the second-most points scored in a single NBA game.

Bryant previously scored 81 points against the Toronto Raptors on January 22, 2006.

For the sake of argument, if Adebayo can score 83, it’s plausible Wemby could one day drop 100 points.

The French superstar is widely regarded as a better scorer than Adebayo. Plus, as San Antonio’s unquestioned No. 1 option, Wemby will get plenty of shot attempts.

Wemby Has Refined His Offense This Summer

Although Wembanyama stopped short of calling it a goal to match Chamberlain’s record, his improved offensive arsenal could help him do so.

In August, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year worked with Hakeem Olajuwon to refine his footwork and post offense.

Wembanyama, 22, averaged a career-high 25 points last season. He also impressed during his playoff debut, averaging 23.8 points across 22 postseason contests last season, including a 26 PPG average in the NBA Finals.

Still, Wembanyama lacked a go-to shot and looked unsure where to insert himself offensively on occassion.

Obviously, the towering center is always a lob threat. Plus, he hasn’t been gun-shy about chucking up threes at times.

However, at his size, Wemby could become unguardable if he strengthens his presence in the post.

To help improve his footwork and post game, there is perhaps no better mentor than Olajuwon.

Known for his famous “Dream Shake,” Olajuwon is one of the most efficient post scorers in NBA history.

The Nigerian superstar averaged 21.8 points across his storied 18-year NBA career, with the vast majority of his buckets coming within five feet of the rim.

Should Wemby learn a trick or two from the former Houston Rockets star, he could elevate closer to a 30 PPG average. Perhaps he could even match Chamberlain’s longstanding record.