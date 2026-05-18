Victor Wembanyama Sends Strong Message to SGA After Losing MVP Race

It’s the matchup few predicted in October but many hoped for by January. The San Antonio Spurs up against the defending NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder.

This Western Conference finals showdown marks the first time since Michael Jordan was hitting iconic shots in a Bulls uniform that two teams with 62 or more wins will meet in the postseason.

But there are so many additional storylines worthy of a two-hour-long debate show.

It’s NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander trying to protect his crown from the rising Victor Wembanyama. With Gilgeous-Alexander snatching his second straight MVP award, Wembanyama is left thinking to himself that this was a trophy that belonged to him.

According to NBA reporter Tim MacMahon, Wembanyama believed he should’ve been the recipient of the 2025-26 Michael Jordan Trophy.

“There’s going to be even a little extra motivation for Wemby, because pregame Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s gonna get the MVP trophy presented to him,” MacMahon said. “That is a trophy Wemby made very clear he believed that trophy should belong to him.”

Thunder Superstar Reacts to Victor Wembanyama’s Reaction

Gilgeous-Alexander, 27, is now a two-time MVP and the reigning NBA Finals MVP. His hardware closet isn’t as roomy as it was just a couple of years ago.

Ahead of Game 1 in Oklahoma City, Gilgeous-Alexander was asked about Wembanyama believing he should have won the MVP award.

“I asked Shai about [Wembanyama’s comments] last night,” MacMahon said. “Shai took it in stride. He understands and respects that Wemby feels that way, says he’s one of those extreme competitors in the league. … The vote is over. Shai is not interested in a debate. They’re not playing 1-on-1. He is very respectful of the challenges that Wemby presents.”

Wembanyama, just 22, was a worthy candidate for MVP. He had a breakout season in just his third year as a pro and was a driving force of a 62-win team.

Gilgeous-Alexander, meanwhile, captained his Thunder to the best record in the West for the third season in a row, a feat only accomplished by a few of the most decorated teams in NBA history, including Jordan’s Bulls in the 1990s.

The Oklahoma City star also assembled the only season in NBA history of 30 points per game on 55% shooting. That level of production may not ever be replicated by another player.

Gilgeous-Alexander Reacts to Winning Another MVP

Only 14 players in NBA history have won back-to-back NBA MVPs. Gilgeous-Alexander, who is arguably not even halfway through his career, joins those 14 names.

“It’s special,” Gilgeous-Alexander said of the feat. “All those guys have shaped the game of basketball. All those guys have changed the game and how it’s played and how it was approached before that. To be in just that circle, to be in that conversation, it’s something that I don’t take lightly. I’m super grateful for it.”

Just when it didn’t seem likely Gilgeous-Alexander could replicate the fabulous season he had a year ago, he scored his most productive and efficient season, all while standing as the defending champion and Finals MVP.

He also took home this season’s Clutch Player of the Year award. There was a stretch from late in the regular season to late in the first round of the playoffs where Gilgeous-Alexander hit 17 of 18 shots in the fourth quarter.

That is mind-bending stuff.

But Gilgeous-Alexander, ever the enlightened thinker, knows this MVP is just fuel for what’s to happen in the coming weeks.

“It’s more than me, it’s bigger than me.”





