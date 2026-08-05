Victor Wembanyama Visits Polarizing Spurs Teammate At Home For Offseason Training

Victor Wembanyama has been busy this offseason, working on his game while leading the San Antonio Spurs in building the team’s chemistry months after losing to the New York Knicks in the NBA Finals.

In a report by The Athletic’s Jared Weiss, Wembanyama went out of his way to visit his teammate De’Aaron Fox, who received flak for his NBA Playoffs performances, which many believed may have cost the Spurs the title last season.

Wemby went to Fox’s home gym in Texas to play and work out. They were also joined by veteran teammate Harrison Barnes and Spurs’ recent signing Tobias Harris.

“Wembanyama went off to France after the NBA Finals, signing his contract extension there as he began his offseason training,” Weiss reported. “He then returned to Texas and participated in workouts at Fox’s home gym, with Harris and Barnes included. Wembanyama also spent more time working with Hakeem Olajuwon, who helped him build out his post game last summer.”

Wembanyama Has Been Busy This Offseason

This came before Wembanyama organized a multi-player workout with his teammates at the Palais des Sports Maurice Thorez in Nanterre, which serves as the home venue for Nanterre 92, the professional French League basketball club where Wembanyama launched his basketball career.

The players included in France were Fox, Dylan Harper, Stephon Castle, Carter Bryant, Harrison Barnes, Jordan McLaughlin, and free-agent signing Tobias Harris. Kelly Olynyk is also part of the camp, despite not having an active contract with the Spurs.

Fox struggled during the Spurs’ run to the 2026 NBA Finals, averaging just 12.8 points per game on 34.3% shooting against the New York Knicks. Fox was also scrutinized for his late-game decisions in the series.

Fox suffered a severe right high ankle sprain in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals against Minnesota, forcing him to miss games and limiting his trademark explosive speed.

Additionally, internal and external pressure from younger emerging guards like Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper is expected to ramp up heading into next season, casting doubts on Fox’s future with the team.

Spurs CEO Talks About Team’s Offseason Initiatives

Spurs CEO R.C. Buford is proud of the team’s initiatives this offseason as they hope to replicate their playoff success next season and potentially complete a breakthrough for an NBA title.

“They want to grow,” Buford said on the French YouTube show #TRASHTALK, via ESPN, before lauding Wembanyama, who has shown great leadership in the past two months. “Just seeing Victor calling his team and saying, ‘Hey, come over here and spend a week with me’ (shows leadership).”

“The thing that you see about great leaders is very seldom do they resemble or match somebody else,” Buford said.

“He’s not trying to be anybody but himself. He sets a great example in his approach, in the way he takes care of his body, the way he connects with his family and with his teammates. There are not many times where 10 guys from a team are flying halfway around the world to go work out together. That’s done because of the respect, admiration and joy that Victor brings.”

The Spurs are expected to be one of the top teams once more in the West next season. Perhaps, with the offseason training they are doing, the team could be the favorites to win it all next season.