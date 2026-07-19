Victor Wembanyama’s World Cup Final Appearance Catch NBA World’s Attention

San Antonio Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama was in attendance during the FIFA World Cup finale between Argentina and Spain at MetLife Stadium (temporarily rebadged as New York New Jersey Stadium) in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Wembanyama was shown on the broadcast mere minutes before the halftime break. His appearance caught the attention of the NBA World, reacting to his annoyed look as he struggled to deal with the sun in the stadium.

NBA World Reacts To Victor Wembanayama’s Sighting in FIFA World Cup

The NBA world was asking if they could get Wembanyama to shade as his seat remains under the raging heat.

@ohnohedidnt24: Put Wemby in some shade bro lol

@thirdpairdemon: Damn they makin him sit through this shit too?

@jos6q8: someone get him some sunglasses

@DominguezCinco: Why do they have Victor Wembanyama in the heat at the World Cup? Give that man a suite. 🤣 Kidding. Wemby is where he wants to be.

@MaxV1478302: Not the first time Wemby seen the bright lights

@MikeBeauvais: NBA Finals 🤝 Victor Wembanyama watches somebody else win a title in New York

@AbhayKu32018124: Hope his foot’s healed before he tries to dunk the trophy, otherwise the world cup might need a new mascot. 😅

@adedejidavies: Wemby would have been happier if France was at the finals

@VintageOlisaLLC: Victor Wembanyama at the FIFA World Cup 2026 final yessss ! He’s not there for Messi obviously 🙄

Just an hour away from the stadium is Madison Square Garden, where Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs played two NBA Finals games. They lost the championship series to the New York Knicks in five games.

Victor Wembanyama Is Not Rooting For Any Team In The World Cup Finale

Victor Wembanyama made it clear that he is not rooting for any team in the FIFA World Cup final after his home country France bowed out of the tournament after losing in the semifinal against Spain.

“I don’t know. I like neither teams. I don’t like either,” Wemby said in an interview with Roger Bennett at the Men in Blazers panel during Fanatics Fest. “I mean, I like Messi and Yamal, and I hope they have great games. Messi is my GOAT. But unfortunately, they play on teams I hate. So, I hope nobody wins.”

Wembanyama’s appearance would have been more meaningful if France had made it to the final after reaching the title match in 2022. However, it was not meant to be.

For now, Wemby is just enjoying the privilege of witnessing a World Cup final game live in the United States.

“I play in the summer, but I got to say it’s always a frustrating,” Wembanyama said at Fanatics Fest, going candid about the sport. “Because you don’t score. Basketball you score every other offense, you know what I mean? Football, you will score once or twice that’s already a lot. But what makes it good is that when you finally score, when your team finally scores, and you feel that much better.”

Nevertheless, expect Wemby’s brief moment in the World Cup to be etched in football and cross-sport history.