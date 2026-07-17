Victor Wembanyama’s Real Reason For Taking A Pay Cut With Spurs Revealed

Victor Wembanyama took a massive sacrifice for the San Antonio Spurs this offseason, taking a pay cut from the team to maximize roster flexibility following the team’s failed 2026 NBA Finals run.

Wembanyama left approximately $51 million on the table by choosing a five-year, $252 million maximum rookie contract extension, which begins in 2027. In other words, Wemby chose a standard 25% of the salary cap rookie-scale maximum instead of a 30% supermax, which would have reached $303 million if he met certain awards criteria.

The Athletic’s Jared Weiss revealed why Wembanyama did it, and it involved his teammate Dylan Harper, who broke out in the playoffs.

“The fact that Victor Wembanyama passed up the chance to receive a supermax contract, in part to make it easier for the Spurs to pay Harper when his rookie contract expires in a few years, certainly helped set the standard that sacrifice is expected across the roster,” he wrote.

The 7-foot-5 Wemby’s extension starts at $43.5 million in year one instead of potentially hitting $52.2 million.

Victor Wembanyama Gives Spurs Financial Flexibility For Young Teammates

The discount gives the Spurs crucial financial flexibility to build a sustained championship roster, considering that the team could find it hard to afford upcoming extensions for young core players such as Harper and Stephon Castle.

Harper, on multiple occasions, looked like the second-best player for the Spurs during their playoff run, which saw them dethrone the OKC Thunder in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals.

Meanwhile, Castle was their best two-way player in the perimeter, knocking down timely baskets while clamping down on opposing squads’ best players.

The two are seen to be Wemby’s co-stars in the foreseeable future, especially as the Spurs are seen to contend in the West for the next decade.

Wemby’s decision follows the “Brunson blueprint” set by Jalen Brunson, which sparked league-wide discussions about how the latest NBA Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) and strict second apron rules pressure superstars to leave money behind to win. Brunson led the New York Knicks to the NBA title after defeating the Spurs.

Victor Wembanyama Reaffirms Commitment To The San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama wants to stay with the San Antonio Spurs in the long term, just like the big men that came before him, like David Robinson and Tim Duncan.

Shortly after signing his contract extension, Wembanyama went to social media to express his commitment to the Spurs and the city of San Antonio.

“Spurs family, I’m here to stay. Whatever it takes🖤,” he wrote on X.

Wembanyama had a dominant 2025-2026 NBA season, averaging 25.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 3.1 blocks per game across 64 regular-season games.

Wemby’s campaign earned him his second consecutive All-Star appearance and his first career Defensive Player of the Year award. He was also named in his first career All-NBA First Team selection.

The Spurs were the second seed in a stacked Western Conference before going on a spirited playoff run that saw them reach the NBA Finals. It was the first NBA Finals for the Spurs since 2014.

The Spurs will be the home of Wemby for at least the next half-decade, and the rest of the league is already bracing for his dominance.