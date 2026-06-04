Spurs Hit With More Bad News Before Game 2 After Victor Wembanyama Admission

The San Antonio Spurs received more concerning news ahead of Game 2 of the NBA Finals after the New York Knicks listed Mitchell Robinson as probable to play, preserving the frontcourt combination that gave Victor Wembanyama problems throughout Game 1.

Robinson, who recently underwent surgery to repair a fractured fifth metacarpal in his right hand, is expected to suit up Friday night after helping New York secure a 105-95 victory in the series opener.

For the Spurs, the concern extends beyond Robinson’s return.

Game 1 revealed that New York’s center tandem of Karl-Anthony Towns and Robinson may have discovered a formula for slowing one of the NBA’s most dominant players.

Knicks Centers Frustrated Victor Wembanyama

Despite finishing with 26 points and 12 rebounds, Wembanyama endured one of his least efficient performances of the postseason.

The Spurs superstar shot just 6-for-21 from the field and 2-for-9 from three-point range during his NBA Finals debut.

The matchup data paints an even more troubling picture for San Antonio.

According to NBA tracking statistics, Wembanyama shot just 2-for-11 when defended by Towns and 2-for-5 when defended by Robinson.

Combined, the Knicks’ two centers held Wembanyama to 4-for-15 shooting.

Towns, whose defense has often been scrutinized throughout his career, delivered one of his strongest defensive performances of the playoffs by forcing Wembanyama into difficult shots both on the perimeter and around the basket.

Robinson then provided additional length, physicality and rim protection off the bench despite playing with a surgically repaired hand.

The veteran center finished with two points and six rebounds in 13 minutes.

“I didn’t think he was limited,” Knicks coach Mike Brown said after Game 1. “He caught a lob. He was still a vertical threat. And then defensively, I thought he was pretty good as well, trying to rebound, keeping those guys off the glass.”

Mitchell Robinson Refused to Miss the NBA Finals

Robinson’s injury became one of the biggest storylines entering the Finals after he fractured his right hand and underwent surgery shortly after the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Knicks have remained intentionally vague about how the injury occurred, saying only that it did not happen during a game or team practice. ESPN later reported the injury occurred at Robinson’s home.

Despite the uncertainty, Robinson said there was never any chance he would sit out the Finals.

“Nah, I didn’t have no doubt in my head,” Robinson said, via The New York Post. “I’ve been here eight years. There was no way I was gonna miss this.”

When asked how his hand felt after Game 1, Robinson remained optimistic.

“It was straight,” Robinson said. “It was alright. We’ll see how it is tonight.”

Victor Wembanyama Takes Responsibility for Game 1 Struggles

Wembanyama, however, does not believe New York’s defensive scheme is the primary issue.

The Spurs superstar openly blamed himself for his inefficient performance and expressed confidence that a bounce-back effort is coming.

“It’s the same: every team guards differently. I’m going to figure it out,” Wembanyama said Thursday. “Yeah, I was bad tonight. It’s not more complicated than that.”

He also dismissed concerns about San Antonio falling behind in the series.

“Obviously, we’ve been down in a series before. Never in the Finals, obviously. But I’m not kicking myself about anything really. I’m not worried the slightest.”

The 22-year-old suggested the fixes are relatively simple.

“It’s almost not like I have anything to figure out. It’s almost like I have to play normal, not even good,” Wembanyama said.

They were in control, leading by as many as 14 points before the Knicks started their comeback when Wembanyama took a breather.

“It’s just like doing the right things is enough,” Wembanyama added. “When we play bad, when I play bad, is when we shoot ourselves in the foot. This is why I’m not worried. We’re going to be so much better. I’m going to be so much better.”

Spurs Face Urgent Game 2 Challenge

Wembanyama’s confidence remains intact, but the numbers suggest the Spurs have a legitimate problem to solve.

New York erased a 14-point second-half deficit in Game 1 and closed the game on an 11-0 run. The Knicks’ physical frontcourt defense played a major role in that comeback.

Now Robinson is expected back for Game 2.

For a Spurs team already trailing 1-0, that means the same Towns-Robinson combination that limited Wembanyama to 4-for-15 shooting will likely be waiting again Friday night.

If San Antonio cannot find answers, the Knicks could leave Texas with a commanding 2-0 lead before the series shifts to Madison Square Garden.