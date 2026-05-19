Victor Wembanyama Just Did Something the NBA Hasn’t Seen Since Charles Barkely in 1993

Victor Wembanyama delivered a performance for the ages Monday night, powering the San Antonio Spurs to a 122-115 double-overtime victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.

The 22-year-old superstar finished with 41 points, 24 rebounds, three assists and three blocks, logging more than 48 minutes in the longest and most demanding game of his young career.

And he never slowed down.

Victor Wembanyama Historic Stats: 40-Point, 20-Rebound Milestone

Wembanyama’s dominant outing etched his name alongside some of the NBA’s greatest postseason performances.

According to ESPN Insights, Wembanyama became the first player to record at least 35 points and 20 rebounds in a conference finals game since Charles Barkley in 1993.

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He also made history as the youngest player ever to post a 40-point, 20-rebound game in the playoffs at 22 years, 134 days — surpassing Lew Alcindor’s previous mark.

The combination of scoring efficiency, rebounding dominance and defensive presence underscored a performance that was both statistically rare and visually overwhelming.

Spurs vs Thunder Game 1 Recap: Double Overtime Thriller

Game 1 marked the first conference finals contest to reach double overtime since the 2019 Eastern Conference Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors.

It also served as a stark contrast to Oklahoma City’s playoff run to this point.

The Thunder entered the Western Conference Finals undefeated, having cruised through the first two rounds. But they had not faced anything like Wembanyama or a Spurs team that had already beaten them three times in four regular-season meetings.

San Antonio’s defense disrupted Oklahoma City’s rhythm throughout regulation, forcing a grind-it-out game that extended deep into the night.

Victor Wembanyama Clutch Plays Define Game 1 Win

Wembanyama’s impact extended far beyond the box score.

With the Thunder surging late in the first overtime, he delivered one of the game’s defining moments — drilling a deep three-pointer in the final minute to force a second overtime and swing momentum back to San Antonio.

He then took over completely.

In the second overtime, Wembanyama dominated both ends of the floor, scoring in traffic, controlling the glass and protecting the rim. He sealed the victory with a powerful and-one dunk over Chet Holmgren — a personal duel that had defined the night — before adding another late dunk and a crucial block.

The sequence encapsulated his performance: fearless, relentless and decisive.

Thunder Face Early Challenge Against Wembanyama

For Oklahoma City, the loss highlights the challenge ahead in containing one of the league’s most unique talents.

The Thunder’s defense, built on length and versatility, struggled to limit Wembanyama’s combination of size, skill and perimeter shooting.

Even when Oklahoma City generated stops — including Holmgren’s late block in regulation that forced overtime — Wembanyama responded with bigger plays as the game extended.

Victor Wembanyama Continues to Grow

Already the centerpiece of San Antonio’s rebuild, Wembanyama continues to elevate his impact on the postseason stage.

His Game 1 performance not only gives the Spurs an early series lead but also reinforces his status as one of the NBA’s most dominant two-way forces at such a young age.

If Monday night is any indication, the Western Conference Finals may ultimately hinge on whether anyone can slow him down.

Game 2 is set for Wednesday night in Oklahoma City.