Wemby Sends Level-Headed Statement Ahead Of Must-Win Game 3 For Spurs

Victor Wembanyama will be facing a must-win situation in Game 3 of the NBA Finals as they head to New York to face the Knicks, who stole both Games 1 and 2 in San Antonio.

Wembanyama has been at the forefront of scrutiny in the past two games for his questionable decisions and bungled plays towards the end of the games.

Wemby, who is only in his third season in the NBA, sent a level-headed message for the doubters ahead of the crucial Game 3 in New York, which could define the series for the Spurs.

How Victor Wembanyama Would Handle Pressure in Game 3

“I think the key is acceptance, a lot of times,” Wembanyama said. “Taking a step back, realizing the journey that’s behind us, and what’s ahead of us, and just being okay with who I am, where I am, what I’m doing. This is everything that I wish for so there’s no reason to really overthink it. This is what I’m built for.”

Wembanyama struggled in both the fourth quarters of Games 1 and 2. His youth and inexperience were more apparent in Game 2, when he turned the ball over late, before missing the potential game-winning jumper to hand the win to the Knicks before going to New York.

On paper, Wembanyama has been terrific in the NBA Finals so far, putting up 26 and 29 points, respectively, in the past two games. He shot better in Game 2 at 11 of 21 shooting from the field in 40 minutes of playing time.

Now, his back is against the wall as the Spurs must beat the Knicks inside their hallowed Madison Square Garden in front of a rowdy crowd that will include some high-profile personalities, including A-list celebrities and the United States President Donald Trump.

Wemby Not Letting Himself Get Affected By The Attention in Game 3

As big as he is, Wembanyama will be put under a microscope in Game 3 of the NBA Finals, considering the eyes that will be watching him in New York.

But he is not letting it get to him. According to Wemby, he has been used to such attention, even including the U.S. President’s, with the Olympics, which only happens once every four years.

“Not really,” the 7-foot-5 French said “I think it could be. Isolating myself is something I’ve practiced over the years and I think I’m good at it so it’s not a problem. This is something similar media-wise, like the Olympics.”

Wembanyama is expected to hear some loud jeers from the New York crowd, which has been known for its rabid nature against opposing teams’ stars. Wemby would not be exempted for that.

On the Knicks’ side, containing Wemby remains one of the priorities. One thing that has worked in the series so far is pushing him outside the paint and forcing him to shoot jumpers.

They will also be attacking Wembanyama on defense with the likes of Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Game 3 will be happening on Monday night, tipping off at 8:30 p.m. Eastern time.