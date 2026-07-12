Shams Reveals Five Teams Believe They Can Sign LeBron James

All five teams majorly interested in signing LeBron James via free agency currently believe they still have a chance. Top NBA insider Shams Charania revealed that none of the teams have lost enough confidence to start looking for other options in the case they fall short of the superstar. The Cleveland Cavaliers are considered the favorites to land LeBron due to the dynamic of getting to end his career where it started close to his hometown.

However, Shams dropped the following quote on Saturday to make it clear that the race is still open:

“Every team that’s in (the race) still believes they have a chance (at LeBron James) and is still engaged with Rich Paul on a daily basis, hourly basis on figuring out what it would look like, what the vision is: Cleveland, Miami, Golden State, Minnesota, Philadelphia, those are the five most predominant teams I’ve been hearing.”

Charania revealed the Miami Heat, Golden State Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Philadelphia 76ers all have optimism that they are still in play. James is not appearing at any meetings and is letting his agent Rich Paul field all calls from interested teams. Cleveland is still viewed as the most likely option, but the other teams deserve respect for holding enough appeal for LeBron to still rethink his best scenario before picking one.

Three Teams Have Stronger LeBron James Momentum

It should be noted that Shams also revealed that other teams view three of these teams as the stronger favorites to land LeBron. Cleveland remains the favorite for the obvious reasons and that only grows the longer they are the top betting option.

Miami and Philadelphia are considered the two top threats due to rumors of James wanting to stay in the Eastern Conference to avoid the deeper conference led by the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder. Both East teams made moves that impressed the icon.

Giannis Antetokounmpo joining the Heat clearly changes their outlook of contending. Philadelphia is considered more viable after trading for Jaylen Brown. Minnesota and Golden State must do a lot of selling to get LeBron to stay in the West as it currently stands.

Can All Teams Contend With LeBron James?

The biggest question for each team is if they can truly contend for an NBA Championship with LeBron on the roster. All three East teams would be considered a true contender if James joined their current respective rosters.

Minnesota would try to even the gap with LeBron to have a stronger chance to get past the Spurs, Thunder, and Denver Nuggets to finally reach the NBA Finals. Golden State has the hardest path since they’ve done nothing to upgrade the roster outside of drafting Yaxel Lendeberg.

Regardless of whom he chooses James will instantly add more relevance and credibility to his next team. The Los Angeles Lakers witnessed LeBron being the best player on the court in a first round series victory over the Houston Rockets. James can still contribute at a high level and raises the ceiling of any good team.